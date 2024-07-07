Best pictures as thousands flock to Scone Palace for Scottish Game Fair

Thousands of visitors have descended on Scone Palace to attend the 2024 Scottish Game Fair.

The three-day event – which celebrates conservation and the countryside – is marking its 35th year.

A range of events and activities are on offer throughout the weekend including a Highland pony display, terrier racing and a gundogs demonstration.

A wide selection of food and drink was also available, with Michelin-star chef Nick Nairn serving up a storm at the Riverside Restaurant on the River Tay.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to capture the action.

David McCready raised awareness for Erskine who provides unrivalled support to Veterans in Scotland.