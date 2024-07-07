Best pictures as thousands flock to Scone Palace for Scottish Game Fair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as thousands flock to Scone Palace for Scottish Game Fair

The three-day event is marking its 35th year.

Exploring tradition and excitement at the Scottish Game Fair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Exploring tradition and excitement at the Scottish Game Fair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell & Katherine Ferries

Thousands of visitors have descended on Scone Palace to attend the 2024 Scottish Game Fair.

The three-day event – which celebrates conservation and the countryside – is marking its 35th year.

A range of events and activities are on offer throughout the weekend including a Highland pony display, terrier racing and a gundogs demonstration.

A wide selection of food and drink was also available, with Michelin-star chef Nick Nairn serving up a storm at the Riverside Restaurant on the River Tay.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to capture the action.

The Blairgowrie Pipe Band was in the main ring. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Blairgowrie Pipe Band members enjoy some food during a break. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bullseye! Visitors aimed with The Links Archers, Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Isla a springer spaniel enjoyed giving a demonstration of how gun dogs work in the main ring. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Hazel was having fun helping out at the Viking Cruises stand. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The audience watches entertainment in the main ring. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Refuelling with a well-deserved break and tasty food. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Astrid Robinson (7) was delighted with her unicorn face painting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
What to pick!? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The bustling crowd enjoyed the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Ormiston Highlands demonstration of working Highland ponies in the main ring. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fishing advice was shown on a big screen. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4×4 adventure driving including crossing a part of the River Tay, Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Searching for gold – Three-year-old Tommy Beveridge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Four-year-old Rosie Watson-MacLeod was taken by the leaflets on the GWCT stand. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Melvyn Wood was fly-tying. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Isla, a Springer Spaniel, delighted the audience with a demonstration of gun dog skills in the main ring at the Scottish Game Fair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A memorable day out, despite the occasional rain. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Maia MacDonald (6) proudly displays her handmade dragonfly from the Covey Education Area. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Wagon ride fun with a kid and their dog. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Texas Smoker BBQ fire truck. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fly fishing demonstrations and lessons continued throughout the day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Millie excelled in the Scurry competition. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Embarking on a thrilling 4×4 adventure drive. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Elite Falconry showcased static displays. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The event drew a large crowd. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Scottish Game Fair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Links Archers in Montrose offered visitors the opportunity to experience archery. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fly fishing demonstrations in action. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lauren Coakley with one of the gun dog puppies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lauren Coakley and Freddie Thorburn with a gun dog puppy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Clay pigeon shooting in progress. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Throwing lures in the gun dog demonstration. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The warm weather called for some ice cream. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Peanut the dachshund enjoyed a cuddle from Tina Smeaton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Axe throwing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

David McCready raised awareness for Erskine who provides unrivalled support to Veterans in Scotland.

Scott Brown chats with Brian and Murdo Mackie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Action-packed terrier racing in the main ring at Scone Palace. Scone, Perth, 06th July 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Clay pigeon shooting was popular at the Scottish Game Fair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Participants engaged in air rifle target shooting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Scottish Game Fair at Scone Castle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Scottish Game Fair at Scone Castle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brolly time as the audience watches main ring events. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A firey show from Spectacle of Equitation. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Captivating equestrian prowess at the Spectacle of Equitation. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Terrier races in the main ring. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Scottish Game Fair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The crowd buzzed with excitement. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Charlotte Marlow was in the GWCT Artist in Action tent. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Rain showers passed through bringing out the brollies and rain jackets. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A fun day out, sprinkled with a touch of rain.  Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Elite Falconry demonstration – ‘Arrakis’ a Tawny Eagle flying between handlers. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Roxanne Blyther with ‘Arrakis’ a Tawny Eagle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The audience enjoyed a hands-on experience with the Duke of Buccleuch Hounds in the main ring. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Elite Falconry demonstration – Barry Blyther with ‘Oliver’ a Lanner. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
An enjoyable outing, albeit a tad wet. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Elite Falconry demonstration – Roxanne Blyther with ‘Oliver’ a Lanner Falcon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A labrador taking part in the Scurry competition. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
All methods of firing projectiles were available including catapults. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Stepan Hrycak – The Knife Sharpening Guy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fly fishing demonstrations and lessons. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fly fishing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Hands-on experience with the Duke of Buccleuch Hounds in the main ring. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Links Archers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The foraged food cookery demonstration. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Rusty Russell helped out with the Ormiston Highlands. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Astrid Robinson (7) was pleased with her Unicorn face painting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Quad bike fun for youngsters. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Demonstrations were enjoyed by owners and their dogs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Scottish Game Fair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

