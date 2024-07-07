Chris Kane seeking fitness boost in Dundee friendly as Dunfermline welcome return of Ewan Otoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Kane seeking fitness boost in Dundee friendly as Dunfermline welcome return of Ewan Otoo

The Pars lost 1-0 to St Mirren in Saturday's friendly at East End Park.

By Iain Collin
Ewan Otoo made his first appearance for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. since injuring his knee in April.
Ewan Otoo made his first appearance for Dunfermline since injuring his knee in April. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC Date; 06/07/2024

Chris Kane will bid to prove his fitness this week after Dunfermline welcomed back Ewan Otoo from injury.

Kane has not featured in any of the warm-up games so far and again sat out Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to St Mirren.

Manager James McPake had previously explained the St Johnstone striker’s absence as ‘load management’, and expressed confidence the 29-year-old would be available for the Premier Sports Cup kick-off next weekend.

And, whilst there must be some concerns over that prediction after Kane missed the visit of the Buddies, there was more positive news with the return of Otoo.

Ewan Otoo and Dunfermline manager James McPake shake hands.
Ewan Otoo (left) and Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The midfielder has been recovering from a knee injury sustained in April but played for an hour against St Mirren, who took the spoils thanks to a first-half strike from Toyosi Olusanya.

“Brilliant,” said assistant Dave Mackay of Otoo’s return. “You could see in the first-half the quality and running power he has got.

“It is brilliant to have him back, we have missed him.

“There are a lot of positives there. David Wotherspoon got more minutes into his legs, as did Kieran Ngwenya, who came in later.

“A lot of boys have yet to get quite up to speed. Chris Kane is back training and he will be involved on Wednesday.

‘The real stuff’

“We are getting there. We have more or less the full squad and we are looking forward to the real stuff starting next week.”

Dunfermline lost their opening pre-season friendly, against East Fife, and then drew 1-1 with Cove Rangers last Tuesday.

Defeat to St Mirren means they are still waiting to taste victory before another stiff challenge against Dundee on Wednesday.

However, Mackay is confident the Fifers are making progress ahead of their cup opener against The Spartans on Saturday.

“We knew that it would be a tough test against a team that is playing in Europe in the next couple of weeks,” he said of St Mirren.

David Wotherspoon sends in a cross for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
David Wotherspoon boosted his fitness with an hour in Dunfermline’s 1-0 friendly loss to St Mirren. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“They had a great season, they are a physical team and they are really well drilled. They are a really good team, physical and athletic.

“We knew that it was going to be a good test and it turned out that way. I thought we gave a decent account of ourselves.

“We created some chances but in terms of a pre-season game it was a good work out for us.

“There has been progress from the East Fife game, then on to Cove during the week was progress again, a better performance. There are a lot of positives.”

