Police descend on Dundee street amid ongoing incident

A number of emergency service vehicles have been parked on Kirkton Crescent since just before 2pm.

By Ben MacDonald
Police presence on Kirkton Crescent
A large police presence seen at Kirkton Crescent. Image: Supplied

Police have descended on a Dundee street amid an ongoing incident.

Officers arrived at a property on Kirkton Crescent just before 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

One eyewitness told The Courier that they saw at least four vehicles and countless officers near the community centre.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

