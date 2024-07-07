Look inside £375K apartment for sale within Perthshire country house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Look inside £375K apartment for sale within Perthshire country house

The Drumellie, based within Arthurstone House, also comes with a separate tower with bedroom and kitchenette.

By Ben MacDonald
Arthurstone House
The apartment is found within Arthurstone House. Image: Savills

A three-bedroom apartment located on the ground floor of Meigle’s Arthurstone House is a new addition to the market.

The Drumellie is one of 15 individual homes created within the property, surrounded by 35 acres of land.

A ground floor apartment, you are able to enter through a private entrance from the main courtyard.

Incorporating what was the original drawing room or ballroom, you enter into the drawing room looks out to the front of the property.

It has a paved patio, with a door to the shared hall.

Arthurstone House. Image: Savills
The private entrance. Image: Savills
The shared hall. Image: Savills
The drawing room. Image: Savills
The drawing room. Image: Savills
The drawing room. Image: Savills

The dining hall has double opening entrance doors from the courtyard and can be used as a reception and dining area.

The kitchen which has been finished to a very high standard with granite worktops and fitted appliances.

To the other side is a WC as well as a snug with fitted units, which links through to the drawing room.

The kitchen. Image: Savills
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The dining hall. Image: Savills
The dining hall. Image: Savills

Off the dining hall are two en-suite bedrooms.

The first bedroom has fitted wardrobes and en-suite with a bath and shower, washbasin and WC.

The second bedroom also comes with an en-suite with shower, washbasin and WC.

The first bedroom. Image: Savills
The second bedroom. Image: Savills
Bedroom two’s en-suite bathroom. Image: Savills

Outside, the detached tower is arranged over three floors and comes with kitchenette, shower room, bedroom and living room.

There are two dedicated car parking spaces, one in the courtyard, and one behind the tower, with a garage.

Within the grounds are two tennis courts and space for strolling and dog walking.

Stone work surrounds the building. Image: Savills
The tower. Image: Savills
The tower’s kitchenette. Image: Savills
The tower’s bedroom. Image: Savills
The tower’s sitting room. Image: Savills
The house is surrounded by 35 acres of land. Image: Savills
The shared grounds. Image: Savills

The apartment is being marketed by Savills for offers over £375,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a flat inside an old mill with a stunning riverside location is for sale.

