Look inside £375K apartment for sale within Perthshire country house

A three-bedroom apartment located on the ground floor of Meigle’s Arthurstone House is a new addition to the market.

The Drumellie is one of 15 individual homes created within the property, surrounded by 35 acres of land.

A ground floor apartment, you are able to enter through a private entrance from the main courtyard.

Incorporating what was the original drawing room or ballroom, you enter into the drawing room looks out to the front of the property.

It has a paved patio, with a door to the shared hall.

The dining hall has double opening entrance doors from the courtyard and can be used as a reception and dining area.

The kitchen which has been finished to a very high standard with granite worktops and fitted appliances.

To the other side is a WC as well as a snug with fitted units, which links through to the drawing room.

Off the dining hall are two en-suite bedrooms.

The first bedroom has fitted wardrobes and en-suite with a bath and shower, washbasin and WC.

The second bedroom also comes with an en-suite with shower, washbasin and WC.

Outside, the detached tower is arranged over three floors and comes with kitchenette, shower room, bedroom and living room.

There are two dedicated car parking spaces, one in the courtyard, and one behind the tower, with a garage.

Within the grounds are two tennis courts and space for strolling and dog walking.

The apartment is being marketed by Savills for offers over £375,000.

