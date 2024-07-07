Perth SNP MP Pete Wishart questions Labour ‘change’ vow after immigration answer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Perth SNP MP Pete Wishart questions Labour ‘change’ vow after immigration answer

'Hard unionism to be the guiding culture of the Scotland Office.'

By Reporter
SNP veteran Pete Wishart won Perth and Kinross-shire. Image: PA.
SNP veteran Pete Wishart won Perth and Kinross-shire. Image: PA.

SNP veteran Pete Wishart has questioned the Labour Party’s commitment to change after its historic landslide general election win.

The long-serving nationalist – who beat Tory candidate Luke Graham in Perth and Kinross-shire by more than 4,000 votes – was unimpressed by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s interview on the BBC’s Sunday Show.

He ruled out Scotland having its own border rules, with the SNP claiming Labour has backtracked on comments made by Mr Sarwar’s deputy Jackie Baillie.

Ms Baillie recently said her party would look at ways to “incentivise” migrants to the UK settling in Scotland.

‘Our own particular needs’

Mr Wishart wrote on X: “Fascinating interview with Anas Sarwar.

“Nothing for Indy supporters from Labour. No to a separate immigration for a workforce-depressed Scotland.

“Hard unionism to be the guiding culture of the Scotland Office.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, right, with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: Shutterstock.

“We are apparently getting ‘change’ though…”

He later added: “Scottish business, our public services and Scottish agriculture need an immigration policy designed for our own particular needs.

“Get ready Scotland, it’s going to be a familiar and ongoing ‘no’ from Labour.”

‘You’re going to see more of me’

Mr Wishart last week sealed his seventh straight election win.

On Saturday he said: “Right. Rested and back down to work.

“My boundaries have changed for the first time in 20 years.

“The people of Kinross, Crieff, Milnathort, Comrie, Bridge of Earn, Glenfarg, Abernethy, Methven, Dunning, Muthill and all in between are therefore going to see rather a lot of me.”

Conversation