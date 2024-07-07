Perth SNP MP Pete Wishart questions Labour ‘change’ vow after immigration answer

SNP veteran Pete Wishart has questioned the Labour Party’s commitment to change after its historic landslide general election win.

The long-serving nationalist – who beat Tory candidate Luke Graham in Perth and Kinross-shire by more than 4,000 votes – was unimpressed by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s interview on the BBC’s Sunday Show.

He ruled out Scotland having its own border rules, with the SNP claiming Labour has backtracked on comments made by Mr Sarwar’s deputy Jackie Baillie.

Ms Baillie recently said her party would look at ways to “incentivise” migrants to the UK settling in Scotland.

‘Our own particular needs’

Mr Wishart wrote on X: “Fascinating interview with Anas Sarwar.

“Nothing for Indy supporters from Labour. No to a separate immigration for a workforce-depressed Scotland.

“Hard unionism to be the guiding culture of the Scotland Office.

“We are apparently getting ‘change’ though…”

He later added: “Scottish business, our public services and Scottish agriculture need an immigration policy designed for our own particular needs.

“Get ready Scotland, it’s going to be a familiar and ongoing ‘no’ from Labour.”

‘You’re going to see more of me’

Mr Wishart last week sealed his seventh straight election win.

On Saturday he said: “Right. Rested and back down to work.

“My boundaries have changed for the first time in 20 years.

“The people of Kinross, Crieff, Milnathort, Comrie, Bridge of Earn, Glenfarg, Abernethy, Methven, Dunning, Muthill and all in between are therefore going to see rather a lot of me.”