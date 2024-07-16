Dundee cocaine dealers found with £142k drugs and crossbows

A sheriff told two Dundee cocaine dealers to expect lengthy prison sentences after they admitted being involved in a £142,000 drugs operation.

Shaun Petrie and Darren Towns were involved in distributing the high-purity Class A drug from Petrie’s home in Dundee.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith highlighted the impact of the city’s drug scourge on many of its residents.

Petrie and Towns, both 35, are now locked up ahead of sentencing, with their remand prompting tears from two women in the public gallery at Dundee Sheriff Court.

However, the sheriff had no sympathy for the women, saying: “There’s no point in being upset.

“Maybe if they had been reined in by their family at the time, they wouldn’t allow themselves to be concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.”

Rifle and crossbows

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how police obtained a search warrant for the property on Alloway Terrace in March 2022.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said a hoard of items were discovered, including plastic bags, a rucksack, scales, tubs, a cash box and a safe.

A large number of the items had traces of – or bags containing – white powder, later revealed to be cocaine.

Adulterants were also found.

In addition to the drugs discovery, police found an airsoft rifle and two crossbows.

“The weapons were made safe and there was no criminality associated with them; however, the context was deemed significant,” Mr Harding said.

The drugs were found to have a purity of around 80%, with a maximum potential street value of £142,710.

Sheriff slams ‘greed’

Petrie, of Alloway Place and Towns, of Mars Gardens in Wormit, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on March 25 2022.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey, for Petrie, said reports would be required for the first offender ahead of sentencing.

He had been on bail while Towns was already remanded in custody.

He referred to a letter from Petrie’s employer’s who described him as a “trustworthy” individual.

Sheriff Niven-Smith interjected: “He’s not trustworthy, he’s a drug dealer.”

“He’d do well to sit in court one and watch the wretched individuals and watch how their lives have spiralled out of control.

“He has a Moncler jacket, which probably cost about £1,000, in his property.

“Presumably, his motivation for becoming involved in the supply of drugs was greed.”

Mr McIlravey said he would reserve mitigation until a social work report had been prepared.

Appearance of ‘viable’ weapons

Towns’ solicitor Doug McConnell made no motion for bail.

Prior to remanding Petrie and deferring sentence until next month, Sheriff Niven-Smith said: “This narrative makes it clear there was a large volume of Class A drugs recovered.

“This is a drugs supply chain at the higher end of the supply scale and indicative of the onward commercial supply.

“Clearly steps have been taken to protect that drugs business.

“There were air soft guns and crossbows which would have the appearance to others of being viable weapons.”

