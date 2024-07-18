Thug threatened to ‘eat faces’ of police during cocaine-fuelled rampage in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thug threatened to ‘eat faces’ of police during cocaine-fuelled rampage in Dundee

Cocaine-using Chad Netherington twice abused police in Dundee and Perth.

By Ciaran Shanks
Chad Netherington
Chad Netherington. Image: Facebook

A violent thug who headbutted and spat at police during two cocaine-fuelled rampages has been jailed.

Chad Netherington was hauled into custody after being caught breaching a court order to stay away from his partner.

Netherington exploded at police officers in Dundee and Perth, unleashing a torrent of abuse, including threatening to eat their faces.

During one incident, Netherington flashed his genitals at officers.

“These are serious offences and reprehensible conduct towards police officers,” Sheriff Paul Brown told the repeat offender.

“There’s no alternative in my view to a substantial custodial sentence.”

Booted taxi

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Netherington, 33, was with his partner in Dundee at around 8pm on November 26 2022, despite being subject to bail conditions to stay away from her.

The pair planned on taking a taxi to Perth but only got as far as Perth Road when Netherington left the car while shouting and swearing, having been warned about his conduct by the driver.

The accused walked off in a “rage” before running towards the taxi and kicking the front passenger window.

The driver drove 30 yards, with the woman still in the car, to get away from Netherington before calling the police.

When speaking to officers, the driver said the pair were “as bad as each other”.

Netherington had a cut to his left cheek and a cut behind his right ear.

Chad Netherington
Chad Netherington. Image: Facebook

Prosecutor Andrew Harding said: “Checks were carried out on the accused, which showed he had the live bail condition in place.

“The accused immediately attempted to run away and the attending officers restrained him to the floor.

“The accused struggled violently and locked his hands together in front of his chest in an effort to avoid being placed in handcuffs.

“He said ‘I will f***ing bite you’ and began to kick out towards the officers, making efforts to spit, which did not make contact.”

A spit hood was applied and Netherington pretended to be unconscious in a police van after repeatedly banging his head.

Carnage in cell

He continued pretending to be “unresponsive” when taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street, before “springing to life” and kicking the police van door open.

A nurse had assessed him as fit to be in custody and Netherington was described as causing “serious disruption”.

He was carried to his cell and it took six officers to restrain him, before being left on constant observation.

Some of his remarks included: “I’m gonna kill you. I’m gonna find you and kill you. I hope your mum f***ing dies of AIDS.”

During this time, Netherington tried to spit through the cell hatch, urinated over the cell floor, forced his mattress into the toilet and repeatedly spat at the glass screen.

‘Eat faces’ threat

Officers were again terrorised by Netherington on June 15 2023 on Tweedsmuir Road in Perth where his partner answered the door following reports of a disturbance at about 9.25am.

Netherington – wearing only boxer shorts – was handcuffed due to his aggressive demeanour before “donkey kicking” an officer and threatening to kill others.

Mr Harding said Netherington shouted “I’m going to eat your faces” when he was taken to West Bell Street.

This episode saw Netherington flash an officer, threaten to defecate, try to headbutt an officer before leaving one officer bloodied after headbutting him.

He also deliberately spat at another officer’s arm.

Netherington, currently a prisoner at HMP Perth, pled guilty to the offences on both occasions.

Solicitor Paul Ralph said his client had recently suffered a heart scare due to his abuse of cocaine, which was “out of control” at the time of the offences.

Netherington was sentenced to 25 months in prison followed  by a 12-month supervised release order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Leslie Pirie
Tayside nightmare neighbour hid device behind picture frame to steal £4k of next door's…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Attacked pregnant woman and drug-drive shame
Abusive foster carer from Fife loses fight to clear name from beyond the grave
Maj Gen Roddis
Major General from Fife admits 'disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind'
Ryan Scott, also known as Coral Scott.
High-risk Dundee sex offender downloaded TikTok to search for child victim
Corrie Inglis
Pub fight's final kick lands Fife man in dock
Kamil Nowak
Sex offender caught with illicit passport in Perth claimed he was 'afraid of police…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Ciggie scrap and voicemail threat
Louise and Alan Marshall
Perth couple 'ended 86-year-old's normal life' in assault and robbery plot
Gabrial Tsvetanov
Predator attacked woman in Dundee city centre intending to rape her