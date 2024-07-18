Ethan Ingram reveals Owen Beck effect that inspired Dundee move as he targets more goals in dark blue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ethan Ingram reveals Owen Beck effect that inspired Dundee move as he targets more goals in dark blue

The former West Brom kid revealed the high quality in the Dens Park squad has him excited for the season to come.

Ethan Ingram has impressed in his short time at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Ethan Ingram admits he’s been surprised by the quality of his new Dundee team-mates as his excitement for the season to come builds and builds.

Ingram turned down a new contract at West Brom to take control of his own career with Tony Docherty convincing him that Dens Park was the place to do that.

The 21-year-old spoke glowingly of the effect Docherty has had on him in his first couple of weeks with the club.

And he’s already feeling like he’s made the right move by teaming up with the Dark Blues.

Ingram revealed he made no move to follow up Luke McCowan’s spot-kick at Arbroath on Tuesday night, he was so sure the Dee skipper would find the net.

Luke McCowan made no mistake from the penalty spot. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“I was stood at the edge of the box but I knew I wasn’t moving. I knew it was a guaranteed goal from Luke, every time,” Ingram said.

“He’s outstanding. The whole squad has surprised me, how good it is at the moment.

“They’re a top group and I’m very excited for the season to start.

“I think I’ve settled in really well. I’m getting used to the system and I love the gaffer. He’s amazing.

“The way he’s dealt with me, put an arm around me and given me a shoulder to support me.”

‘Flooding in!’

Before joining the gathered press in the dugouts at Gayfield, Ingram passed boss Docherty.

“Nice goal, the first of many!” was the demand from his manager.

And that’s a demand Ingram reckons he can deliver.

Prior to joining the Dark Blues, the former England U/20 international had just one senior goal to his name after breaking his duck on loan at Salford last season.

He’s doubled that tally in a short space of time for the Dark Blues after smashing in a rebound from a Simon Murray effort.

Ethan Ingram knocks in for 2-0. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“I’m glad to get off the mark. Hopefully they’ll come flooding in now!” Ingram added.

“The gaffer and the assistants are always telling me to get to the back post. I had a couple of chances against Bonnyrigg and was disappointed they didn’t go in.

“I was thinking I had a chance against Arbroath and luckily I didn’t hit it too hard. It stayed down and I’m delighted with it.

“I’m maybe a couple of weeks behind the other boys fitness-wise but that’s a challenge for me.

“The gaffer is trusting me to play straight away and that’s great for me.”

Owen Beck

Dundee star Owen Beck. Image: SNS/Ross Parker
As an attacking wing-back, Ingram admits he doesn’t have to look too far for inspiration.

Owen Beck lit up the Scottish Premiership on loan from Liverpool last season and has joined Arne Slot’s first team for pre-season training this summer.

That success played a part in Ingram’s decision to move north of the border.

“I just want to show people how I play and be successful with the team,” he added.

“I’ll do the best I can every game. Personally, I want goals and assists to push on.

“Owen Beck showed that the pathway here works. That’s another reason why I’m here.

“The gaffer has said to me this is a chance to show who I am.

“Owen’s the perfect example. He came here, did well and now he’s pushing on.

“He set the benchmark for younger players in that sort of position. Owen was given the freedom to go and attack and it’s worked out brilliantly for him.

“He’s a great person to look up to for me.”

