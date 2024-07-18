Ethan Ingram reveals Owen Beck effect that inspired Dundee move as he targets more goals in dark blue

Ethan Ingram admits he’s been surprised by the quality of his new Dundee team-mates as his excitement for the season to come builds and builds.

Ingram turned down a new contract at West Brom to take control of his own career with Tony Docherty convincing him that Dens Park was the place to do that.

The 21-year-old spoke glowingly of the effect Docherty has had on him in his first couple of weeks with the club.

And he’s already feeling like he’s made the right move by teaming up with the Dark Blues.

Ingram revealed he made no move to follow up Luke McCowan’s spot-kick at Arbroath on Tuesday night, he was so sure the Dee skipper would find the net.

“I was stood at the edge of the box but I knew I wasn’t moving. I knew it was a guaranteed goal from Luke, every time,” Ingram said.

“He’s outstanding. The whole squad has surprised me, how good it is at the moment.

“They’re a top group and I’m very excited for the season to start.

“I think I’ve settled in really well. I’m getting used to the system and I love the gaffer. He’s amazing.

“The way he’s dealt with me, put an arm around me and given me a shoulder to support me.”

‘Flooding in!’

Before joining the gathered press in the dugouts at Gayfield, Ingram passed boss Docherty.

“Nice goal, the first of many!” was the demand from his manager.

And that’s a demand Ingram reckons he can deliver.

Prior to joining the Dark Blues, the former England U/20 international had just one senior goal to his name after breaking his duck on loan at Salford last season.

He’s doubled that tally in a short space of time for the Dark Blues after smashing in a rebound from a Simon Murray effort.

“I’m glad to get off the mark. Hopefully they’ll come flooding in now!” Ingram added.

“The gaffer and the assistants are always telling me to get to the back post. I had a couple of chances against Bonnyrigg and was disappointed they didn’t go in.

“I was thinking I had a chance against Arbroath and luckily I didn’t hit it too hard. It stayed down and I’m delighted with it.

“I’m maybe a couple of weeks behind the other boys fitness-wise but that’s a challenge for me.

“The gaffer is trusting me to play straight away and that’s great for me.”

Owen Beck

As an attacking wing-back, Ingram admits he doesn’t have to look too far for inspiration.

Owen Beck lit up the Scottish Premiership on loan from Liverpool last season and has joined Arne Slot’s first team for pre-season training this summer.

That success played a part in Ingram’s decision to move north of the border.

“I just want to show people how I play and be successful with the team,” he added.

“I’ll do the best I can every game. Personally, I want goals and assists to push on.

“Owen Beck showed that the pathway here works. That’s another reason why I’m here.

“The gaffer has said to me this is a chance to show who I am.

“Owen’s the perfect example. He came here, did well and now he’s pushing on.

“He set the benchmark for younger players in that sort of position. Owen was given the freedom to go and attack and it’s worked out brilliantly for him.

“He’s a great person to look up to for me.”