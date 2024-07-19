Ex-Dundee councillor and Black Watch Association stalwart convicted of belt attacks on boys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee councillor and Black Watch Association stalwart convicted of belt attacks on boys

William Barr was convicted by a jury of hitting the boys over six-year periods.

By Ciaran Shanks
William Barr
William Barr was placed on a curfew.

A 76-year-old former Dundee councillor has been placed on a 12-month curfew after being convicted of attacking two “helpless” boys with a belt.

William Barr – former chairman of the Dundee branch of the Black Watch Association – denied carrying out the attacks in the 80s and 90s at an address in the city.

A sheriff said Barr’s actions had a “significant” impact on the boys, which continued into their adult lives.

Former Labour Party politician Barr, who previously represented the Kirkton ward in Tayside Regional Council, stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

William Barr
William Barr.

A jury convicted him of attacking a child by repeatedly striking him on the body with a belt between June 15 1981 and November 5 1987.

Between May 10 1986 and May 9 1992, a second boy was repeatedly struck on the body with a belt to his injury.

The boys were aged between six and 12.

Family shock

Barr, of Glenmoy Avenue, returned to the dock following the preparation of a social work report.

Sheriff Paul Brown was also given medical reports by defence solicitor Ross Bennett, who said his client suffered health difficulties.

“The relationship between the accused and both complainers is not good,” Mr Bennett said.

“I interviewed several family members prior to the trial and they were shocked.

“They said he always presented as a very good family man, a kind and considerate man.

“He suffers from various physical ailments and this has had a tremendous impact on his mental health.”

Mr Bennett urged the sheriff to impose a community-based order on the basis of the passage of time, previous good character and Barr’s health issues.

Year-long curfew

Sheriff Brown told Barr, who was visibly shaking in the dock: “These were serious offences against helpless children who were in your care.

“Clearly, this offending had a significant impact on the complainers throughout their care and their adult lives.

“The author (of the social work report) tells me you would be vulnerable in a custodial sentence.”

Barr was placed on a restriction of liberty order and will remain indoors between 7pm and 7am for 12 months.

The sheriff added: “I must be mindful of the harm you have caused to these complainers and the gravity of the offending and that’s why it (the order) must be to the maximum level.”

