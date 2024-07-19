Ex-Dundee councillor and Black Watch Association stalwart convicted of belt attacks on boys

A 76-year-old former Dundee councillor has been placed on a 12-month curfew after being convicted of attacking two “helpless” boys with a belt.

William Barr – former chairman of the Dundee branch of the Black Watch Association – denied carrying out the attacks in the 80s and 90s at an address in the city.

A sheriff said Barr’s actions had a “significant” impact on the boys, which continued into their adult lives.

Former Labour Party politician Barr, who previously represented the Kirkton ward in Tayside Regional Council, stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A jury convicted him of attacking a child by repeatedly striking him on the body with a belt between June 15 1981 and November 5 1987.

Between May 10 1986 and May 9 1992, a second boy was repeatedly struck on the body with a belt to his injury.

The boys were aged between six and 12.

Family shock

Barr, of Glenmoy Avenue, returned to the dock following the preparation of a social work report.

Sheriff Paul Brown was also given medical reports by defence solicitor Ross Bennett, who said his client suffered health difficulties.

“The relationship between the accused and both complainers is not good,” Mr Bennett said.

“I interviewed several family members prior to the trial and they were shocked.

“They said he always presented as a very good family man, a kind and considerate man.

“He suffers from various physical ailments and this has had a tremendous impact on his mental health.”

Mr Bennett urged the sheriff to impose a community-based order on the basis of the passage of time, previous good character and Barr’s health issues.

Year-long curfew

Sheriff Brown told Barr, who was visibly shaking in the dock: “These were serious offences against helpless children who were in your care.

“Clearly, this offending had a significant impact on the complainers throughout their care and their adult lives.

“The author (of the social work report) tells me you would be vulnerable in a custodial sentence.”

Barr was placed on a restriction of liberty order and will remain indoors between 7pm and 7am for 12 months.

The sheriff added: “I must be mindful of the harm you have caused to these complainers and the gravity of the offending and that’s why it (the order) must be to the maximum level.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.