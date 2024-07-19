Property Perthshire cottage with walled garden for sale for £370k The Gardeners Cottage is situated about two miles outside of Methven, off the A85. By Ellidh Aitken July 19 2024, 7:00am July 19 2024, 7:00am Share Perthshire cottage with walled garden for sale for £370k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5040633/perthshire-cottage-walled-garden-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The Gardeners Cottage, near Methven. Image: Galbraith A rural Perthshire cottage with a walled garden has gone on the market. The Gardeners Cottage, situated about two miles outside of Methven off the A85, is up for sale for offers over £370,000. The property has two reception rooms, three bedrooms and a beautiful south-facing garden. The traditional cottage is nestled in the countryside. It is entered via a front vestibule leading to a welcoming living and dining area with a wood-burning stove. There is also a study, a spacious kitchen, a utility room and a sunroom with views over the walled garden. The Gardeners Cottage. Image: Galbraith The entrance vestibule. Image: Galbraith The living room. Image: Galbraith There is a living room and dining area. Image: Galbraith Another view of the living space. Image: Galbraith The kitchen. Image: Galbraith The utility room/toilet. Image: Galbraith The family bathroom. Image: Galbraith One of the bedrooms. Image: Galbraith Another of the double bedrooms. Image: Galbraith There are three bedrooms in total. Image: Galbraith The property has a walled garden. Image: Galbraith The walled garden is full of greenery. Image: Galbraith The walled garden at The Gardeners Cottage. Image: Galbraith The garden is colourful. Image: Galbraith Another view of the walled garden. Image: Galbraith The three bedrooms are facilitated by a family bathroom and a large linen cupboard. A shared tarmac drive leads up to The Gardeners Cottage which lies in its own gardens edged with mature trees and shrubs. The secluded and colourful walled garden has a patio area and a good-sized wooden shed. The property is being marketed for sale by Galbraith. Elsewhere in Perthshire, a chalet on Loch Tay offers the ultimate rural retreat for just £120k. And a former school transformed into stylish modern home with stunning mezzanine is for sale in the village of Ardler.
