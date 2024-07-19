Perthshire cottage with walled garden for sale for £370k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Perthshire cottage with walled garden for sale for £370k

The Gardeners Cottage is situated about two miles outside of Methven, off the A85.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Gardeners Cottage, near Methven. Image: Galbraith
The Gardeners Cottage, near Methven. Image: Galbraith

A rural Perthshire cottage with a walled garden has gone on the market.

The Gardeners Cottage, situated about two miles outside of Methven off the A85, is up for sale for offers over £370,000.

The property has two reception rooms, three bedrooms and a beautiful south-facing garden.

The traditional cottage is nestled in the countryside.

It is entered via a front vestibule leading to a welcoming living and dining area with a wood-burning stove.

There is also a study, a spacious kitchen, a utility room and a sunroom with views over the walled garden.

The Gardeners Cottage. Image: Galbraith
The entrance vestibule. Image: Galbraith
The living room. Image: Galbraith
There is a living room and dining area. Image: Galbraith
Another view of the living space. Image: Galbraith
The kitchen. Image: Galbraith
The utility room/toilet. Image: Galbraith
The family bathroom. Image: Galbraith
One of the bedrooms. Image: Galbraith
Another of the double bedrooms. Image: Galbraith
There are three bedrooms in total. Image: Galbraith
The property has a walled garden. Image: Galbraith
The walled garden is full of greenery. Image: Galbraith
The walled garden at The Gardeners Cottage. Image: Galbraith
The garden is colourful. Image: Galbraith
Another view of the walled garden. Image: Galbraith

The three bedrooms are facilitated by a family bathroom and a large linen cupboard.

A shared tarmac drive leads up to The Gardeners Cottage which lies in its own gardens edged with mature trees and shrubs.

The secluded and colourful walled garden has a patio area and a good-sized wooden shed.

The property is being marketed for sale by Galbraith.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a chalet on Loch Tay offers the ultimate rural retreat for just £120k.

And a former school transformed into stylish modern home with stunning mezzanine is for sale in the village of Ardler.

More from Property

Fintry house for sale
Dundee semi-detached house with 'huge potential' on sale for just £70k
An extended house in Broughty Ferry was the most popular listing in June. Image; TSPC.
5 bedroom £440k home in Broughty Ferry tops TSPC charts for June
Camusurich Lodge has an outstanding Highland Perthshire location. Image: Irvine Geddes.
Escape to the country: Loch Tay chalet offers the ultimate rural retreat for just…
Riverside bungalow for sale in Kinross
Kinross-shire bungalow on the banks of River Devon for sale
Millenview House is a contemporary home near Crieff. Image: Savills.
Stunning £770k newly built rural home near Crieff has wonderful views
The former Victoria Road church.
Former Kirkcaldy church and Boys' Brigade hall turned 5-bedroom house for sale at £425k
The former Ardler School has been fully renovated. Image: Gilson Gray
Former Perthshire school transformed into stylish modern home with stunning mezzanine
Abbotsford Cottage
St Andrews cottage in 'superb' location near Old Course hits market for nearly £800k
Candleford House
£950k Fife country mansion packed with period charm for sale
Monart Road, Perth.
Quirky penthouse apartment with balcony and magnificent view over Perth for sale

Conversation