Perthshire cottage with walled garden for sale for £370k

A rural Perthshire cottage with a walled garden has gone on the market.

The Gardeners Cottage, situated about two miles outside of Methven off the A85, is up for sale for offers over £370,000.

The property has two reception rooms, three bedrooms and a beautiful south-facing garden.

The traditional cottage is nestled in the countryside.

It is entered via a front vestibule leading to a welcoming living and dining area with a wood-burning stove.

There is also a study, a spacious kitchen, a utility room and a sunroom with views over the walled garden.

The three bedrooms are facilitated by a family bathroom and a large linen cupboard.

A shared tarmac drive leads up to The Gardeners Cottage which lies in its own gardens edged with mature trees and shrubs.

The secluded and colourful walled garden has a patio area and a good-sized wooden shed.

The property is being marketed for sale by Galbraith.

