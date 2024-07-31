Son ground mum’s face into garden path during savage attack in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Son ground mum’s face into garden path during savage attack in Perthshire

A neighbour told how she felt "sickened" when she found Christian Stanford's injured mother lying screaming for help in her garden.

By Jamie Buchan
Christian Stanford
Christian Stanford went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

A violent thug has been convicted of a savage attack on his mother, which saw him grinding her face into the ground with his foot.

A neighbour told how she felt “sickened” when she found the woman lying in her garden in Scone, screaming for help.

She said her face was so swollen, her eyes were like slits.

The victim’s son Christian Stanford denied the assault, blaming the family dog for his mum’s horrific injuries.

He also denied assaulting a neighbour who rushed to his mother’s aid.

But 26-year-old Stanford was found guilty of both attacks after a two-day trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told him his evidence was “almost wholly incredible and unreliable.”

Stanford has a previous conviction for assaulting his mum, biting her on the forehead and leaving teeth marks, from August 2022.

‘Sickening’ sounds

The sheriff said: “I accept without hesitation the evidence of your mother, regarding the violent attack you perpetrated upon her in her own garden.

“She described being knocked to the ground and while she lay there defenceless, you ground her face into the gravel path with your foot.

Christian Stanford was found guilty after a two-day trial.

“You then kicked her so hard to the head and body that the noises of her screams and of her being winded by the force of the blows, could be heard by neighbours from across the cul-de-sac.”

The court heard how a female neighbour ran across when she heard the woman’s cries, described by her as “traumatic” and “sickening”.

The sheriff told Stanford: “Although the noises of your mother’s pain and distress appear to have had a lasting impact on (the witness), they had no impact on your behaviour that day.”

Locked out

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said that the accused’s mother had been “torn” about giving evidence against her son.

The mum told the trial he had been “the worst she had ever seen him” when he turned up at her home in Scone on July 9 2023.

She repeatedly denied the injuries were caused by her Labrador-springer cross tripping her and jumping on her face, as her son had claimed.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Bain said said the male neighbour, who was assaulted, was also a credible witness.

“He described being grabbed by the scruff of the neck and struck to the head as he tried to get into your mother’s garden to help her,” she told Stanford.

“They were so concerned about your behaviour that (the male) then locked the gate, while (his wife) stood guard over it to prevent you from re-entering your mother’s garden, where she remained on the ground in distress.”

Claimed mum tripped over dog

Stanford, who has oppositional defiant disorder and ADHD, tried to persuade the court his mother had fallen by accident.

He said he had gone to her home to walk the dog at about 1pm.

She fell as she opened the garden gate and appeared to have tripped over the dog, he said.

He added the dog then jumped on her and licked her face.

Stanford told his trial that the male neighbour had come at him with a rolling pin raised above his head.

But there was no other evidence the witness had been carrying any kind of weapon.

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, said his client’s version of events had been consistent throughout.

Stanford, of High Street, Perth, will be sentence next month.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Stephen Barr
Dundee banker targeted 81-year-old customer with dementia in £18k fraud
Sean Townsley, Dundee Sheriff Court
Bogus gardener smashed into Dundee woman's home to steal Playstation
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Sleepy driver and nasty neighbour
Ian Heddle
Former Dunfermline and St Johnstone footballer jailed for abusing child in Thailand
Elders Court sign
Crack-fuelled attacker battered man with wood plank in Dundee multi
Thomas Sargenti
Fife nurse nearly three times drink-drive limit in village crash
Lauder Road Co-op, Kirkcaldy
Fife thief ran off with handbag belonging to 'poor old woman' who collapsed outside…
Gary Finnie
Abuser dubbed sleeping partner 'Rapunzel' and chopped off her hair during year of abuse…
Derek Giblin
Finance boss who embezzled £31k from Fife emergency vet still working in sector, court…
Strathmartine Road police
Second person in court over 'attempted murder with car' on Dundee's Strathmartine Road