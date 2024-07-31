Inside Dundee custody unit where killer Tasmin Glass spent time before release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Inside Dundee custody unit where killer Tasmin Glass spent time before release

The Bella Centre in the Hilltown features shared houses with en-suites, kitchens and gardens.

Tasmin Glass at Bella Centre
The Bella Centre in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

Angus killer Tasmin Glass spent time before release in a women’s custody unit in Dundee.

Glass, who was jailed in 2019 for her part in the death of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir, was moved to the Bella Centre in the Hilltown to prepare for her move back into the community.

It is unclear exactly how long she was resident at the Bella Centre, but she was granted parole at the end of last week.

One of her conditions is that she must not be in Angus or Dundee.

Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr

We take a closer look at the innovative facility that provoked controversy when it opened.

What is the Bella Centre in Dundee?

The Bella Centre opened in August 2022 on the site of the former Our Lady’s RC Primary School.

Said to be a UK-first, it is a purpose-built custody facility with accommodation for up to 16 female prisoners.

The award-winning centre – run by the Scottish Prison Service – consists of three ‘shared houses’.

It caters for women who have been assessed as suitable for serving part of their sentence closer to the community.

What happens at the Bella Centre?

While resident at the Bella Centre, women are supported to live independently in their shared accommodation.

The idea is to help the prisoners develop a range of independent living skills, which are reflective of real life, before they are released into the community.

Women are often trusted to walk or travel to places of work in the community themselves, returning when their job is done.

Glass is known to have been let out on day release during her time in custody.

What does the Bella Centre look like inside?

A few days before the centre opened in 2022, The Courier was given an exclusive look around the modern and bright complex.

The central building has a “community hub”, a spacious room with huge glass windows to let in lots of natural light and a fully-fitted kitchen for the women to cook meals together.

The hub also has a flat-screen TV, a computer, Wi-Fi, a reading corner and space for group activities.

The reception area. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tasmin Glass Bella Centre
The central communal space. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tasmin Glass Bella Centre
The communal kitchen and lounge area in one of the shared houses. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tasmin Glass Bella Centre
A bedroom. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tasmi Glass Bella Centre
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tasmin Glass Bella Centre
A family room. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tasmin Glass Bella Centre
The garden and playground. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tasmin Glass Bella Centre
The gym. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It opens out onto a garden where there are picnic benches and outdoor play equipment for kids.

The central building also houses a gym and a healthcare centre.

The houses the women live in are similar to normal homes with fully fitted kitchens featuring toasters, ovens, washing machines, TVs and dining tables.

The bedrooms are en-suite with some having views over the Tay.

How is the Bella Centre kept secure?

Even though the centre does not look like a prison, it has a lot of security.

The women have their own key cards to go through doors, while anyone coming into the centre needs to go through airport-style measures.

Inside the houses, there are alarms discreetly adorning the walls and security will arrive immediately if one is pressed.

Tasmin Glass Bella Centre
The centre has significant security in place. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Prisoner visitors have to sign in and show forms of identification.

They are asked to place all belongings in a locker provided and walk through a metal detector before being allowed entry.

Controversy over opening of Hilltown custody centre

After the centre was first proposed in 2015, some locals came out strongly against it.

About 1,300 people signed a petition urging Dundee City Council to reject the proposals.

Arguments centred on the existing issues in the Hilltown such as drug use, crime and problems with anti-social behaviour around the Lily Walker homeless shelter, and fears the new facility would add to those issues.

However, council officials recommended that councillors give the plans the go-ahead with more than 20 conditions in place.

The centre is designed to provide better support for female prisoners. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

At the time, a spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service said: “The health and wellbeing of all people in our care is a key priority for the Scottish Prison Service.

“The Bella community custody centre marks a significant step change in the way Scotland supports women in custody.

“This will allow us to better support the needs of women in our care, including health and wellbeing needs, as they continue their rehabilitative journey towards reintegration in the community.”

More from Dundee

The former mill at Balmuirfield, Dundee. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveryors
Partially collapsed former Dundee mill put up for sale with £150k price tag
Elizabeth Bennett and son Derek McEwan.
Dundee man recalls 'nightmare' of seeing fire that killed mum and ruined his home
Stephen Barr
Dundee banker targeted 81-year-old customer with dementia in £18k fraud
Sean Townsley, Dundee Sheriff Court
Bogus gardener smashed into Dundee woman's home to steal Playstation
A police officer carrying a helmet during the raid on Rosebank Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police in riot gear raid Dundee home
Former Dundee Post Office.
Former Dundee Post Office back on market for £500k as flats plans fail to…
The takeaway on Strathmore Avenue would be across the road from St John's RC High School. Image: Google Street View
Pizza and dessert takeaway planned across road from Dundee high school
3
The National Lottery.
'Mystery' man from Tayside celebrates £1 million Lottery win
Elders Court sign
Crack-fuelled attacker battered man with wood plank in Dundee multi
camperdown wildlife park decline
Visitors hit out at state of Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee with 'rats' and…
12

Conversation