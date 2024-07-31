Partially collapsed former Dundee mill put up for sale with £150k price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partially collapsed former Dundee mill put up for sale with £150k price tag

The B-listed, 19th-century mill sits above the Dighty Burn.

By Ben MacDonald
The former mill at Balmuirfield, Dundee. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveryors
The former mill at Balmuirfield, Dundee. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveryors

A partially collapsed mill in Dundee has been put up for sale with a £150,000 price tag.

The B-listed, 19th-century mill sits above the Dighty Burn, next to Balmuirfield House, just off Harestane Road.

The mill is in a derelict state with the roof having been removed in 2019 after collapsing.

However, the property comes with planning permission to be turned into a home with a garage.

The mill dates back to the 19th century. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The mill was used for waulking. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The building is category B-listed. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The two-storey building is made from rubble sandstone and previously had a grey slated roof.

According to the Mills Archive, the water mill was once used for waulking – a process involving making cloth thick, soft and felted by a process of soaking, beating and shrinking to make it suitable for clothing.

The water wheel, made from iron and timber, is located at the front of the building.

The roof of the building has been removed after collapsing. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The site has planning permission to be turned into a home. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The property comes with stable stalls. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The mill also comes with five stable stalls with cobbles and sets on the floor.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which is marketing the site for sale for offers over £150,000, says it offers a “secluded, elevated, scenic” site in a “sought-after residential location”.

Elsewhere, in Angus, a derelict French Gothic mansion is set to go to auction.

And a huge £350,000 waterfront house in Fife’s East Neuk offers a tremendous renovation opportunity.

