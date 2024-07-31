Partially collapsed former Dundee mill put up for sale with £150k price tag

A partially collapsed mill in Dundee has been put up for sale with a £150,000 price tag.

The B-listed, 19th-century mill sits above the Dighty Burn, next to Balmuirfield House, just off Harestane Road.

The mill is in a derelict state with the roof having been removed in 2019 after collapsing.

However, the property comes with planning permission to be turned into a home with a garage.

The two-storey building is made from rubble sandstone and previously had a grey slated roof.

According to the Mills Archive, the water mill was once used for waulking – a process involving making cloth thick, soft and felted by a process of soaking, beating and shrinking to make it suitable for clothing.

The water wheel, made from iron and timber, is located at the front of the building.

The mill also comes with five stable stalls with cobbles and sets on the floor.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which is marketing the site for sale for offers over £150,000, says it offers a “secluded, elevated, scenic” site in a “sought-after residential location”.

Elsewhere, in Angus, a derelict French Gothic mansion is set to go to auction.

And a huge £350,000 waterfront house in Fife’s East Neuk offers a tremendous renovation opportunity.