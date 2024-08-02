Dundee driver sentenced for ‘fumbling’ with 15-year-old behind wheel of Fife bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee driver sentenced for ‘fumbling’ with 15-year-old behind wheel of Fife bus

Christopher McIntosh was caught on CCTV with the girl in his cab as he drove the bus.

By Ciaran Shanks
Christopher McIntosh
Christopher McIntosh.

A creepy bus driver from Dundee has been ordered to perform unpaid work after engaging in sexual activity with a child while behind the wheel.

Father-of-two Christopher McIntosh brought a 15-year-old girl into the cab of his bus as he drove through Fife.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how on various occasions in March and April 2023, he repeatedly kissed her on the mouth and embraced her during bus journeys.

McIntosh was also caught driving the Moffat and Williamson number 64 bus through Fife while sharing his seat in the cab with the girl.

The bus firm sacked McIntosh after the allegations came to light.

His wife left him and he lost a second job at Timpson’s after they became aware of the case through the media.

‘Fumbling’

The court was told how concerns had previously been raised by McIntosh and other bus drivers about the girl’s behaviour on buses, travelling alone an “inordinate” amount and speaking to drivers.

CCTV was reviewed by the bus firm’s managing director and McIntosh, originally of Kirriemuir, was seen cuddling the child in the driver’s cabin.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “The bus is seen to stop and the lights go off.

“The pair are seen to engage in fumbling but the incident can’t be seen due to poor lighting.

“They are seen to engage in a kiss and the accused is seen to exit the cab.”

Child did not want to get accused in trouble

Police again spoke to the child who, said she did not want to get McIntosh into trouble.

“She said she began chatting to him in February 2023 and would only speak to him when nobody else was on the bus,” Mrs Mackenzie added.

“She said they would sometimes kiss and cuddle on the bus.

“She said it was consensual and if she didn’t want to do it then she was to tell him as that was okay.”

The child said she had never met up with McIntosh – who she knew as ‘Chris’ – and didn’t know he had a wife and two children.

McIntosh, of Younger Gardens in Dundee, was arrested and gave a “no comment” interview to police.

He pled guilty to an amended charge of engaging in sexual activity with someone under 16 and was found guilty after trial of careless driving while on shift.

McIntosh, a first offender, came close to driving at 50mph between St Andrews and Glenrothes while sitting with his arm around the girl and looking at a mobile phone.

‘Catastrophic’ effect of case

Solicitor Larry Flynn said: “He was a married man and as a result of the matter coming to court, the marriage fell apart and was asked to leave the matrimonial home.

“He was originally residing in his car for a couple of days and was immediately dismissed from his employment.

“He was working at Timpson’s and held that job until the plea was tendered but lost that as a result of the inevitable publicity which followed.

“He has had no contact with the child. He has a new partner who is present in court today.

“Clearly something has gone wrong and it’s had a fairly catastrophic effect.”

Child’s encouragement ‘matters not a jot’

Sheriff John Rafferty placed McIntosh on a three-year community payback order with supervision, 280 hours of unpaid work and a requirement to engage in the Moving Forward to Change programme.

He said: “It matters not a jot if the child appears to encourage or welcome the illegal contact that took place in this case.

“It’s a serious matter and the courts have to deter others from behaving in a way that you did.

“You are someone who has never before troubled the courts. You previously appeared to live a law-abiding life.”

McIntosh also had seven points placed on his driving licence and will be on the sex offenders register for the next five years.

