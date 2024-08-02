Fife thug broke singer’s nose at Cowdenbeath pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife thug broke singer’s nose at Cowdenbeath pub

Drunken Aaron Kyle was being escorted out of Partners bar in the town's high street when he struck the woman in the face.

By Jamie McKenzie
Aaron Kyle
Aaron Kyle. Image: Facebook

A Fife thug broke a female pub singer’s nose with an “accidental” punch at a Cowdenbeath pub.

Drunken Aaron Kyle was being escorted out of Partners bar in the town’s high street when he struck the woman in the face.

She had been booked to sing at an event at the bar that evening, October 27 last year.

Kyle, 38, who was unknown to her, arrived around 9:30pm and “seemed to be heavily intoxicated,” the fiscal said.

The woman attempted to encourage Kyle to leave, while standing by the entrance.

Prosecutor Annie Henderson told the Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “He assaulted (her) by punching her with the left hand with a clenched fist to the bridge of her nose.”

Police were contacted and found the woman with blood on her face.

Partners, Cowdenbeath
Partners in Cowdenbeath.

Kyle was later traced on Cowdenbeath‘s High Street and replied: “f**k you” when charged.

The fiscal depute said the victim suffered a fractured nose, which required to be straightened at hospital.

Post-birthday memory loss

Kyle, of East Quality Street, Dysart – formerly of Lochgelly and Kelty – pled guilty to assault to severe injury.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Kyle “does not have a great recollection of what happened”.

The solicitor noted the incident was the day after his birthday, which he had been celebrating and consumed too much alcohol.

Mr Flett said Kyle had been in an altercation with another man and the punch was thrown at him and hit the innocent singer by mistake.

The lawyer, arguing for a non-custodial sentence, said Kyle seems to have learned from a recent spell in custody and is cooperating with a community order.

Recent crimes

In June this year, Kyle was found guilty after trial of domestically abusing a woman over a period spanning April 2019 to October 2023.

This included brandishing a can of deodorant and a lighter and threatening to set his victim on fire, seizing her by the throat, dragging her along the floor, and repeatedly demanding to know her movements.

Aaron Kyle
Aaron Kyle. Image: Facebook.

He was sentenced to the maximum 300 hours of unpaid work and told to complete a project aimed at rehabilitating domestic offenders.

The sentencing sheriff said the case should “never have been on summary complaint”.

In January this year, Kyle was jailed for 324 days for dealing cannabis and racially abusing a police officer by calling him an “English c***”.

He had originally been given a community payback order for being concerned in the supply of the class B drugs in Lochgelly but had only completed 29 of 300 unpaid work hours.

Sentencing

This week, Sheriff Neil Kinnear told Kyle: “The dangers of drink I’m sure everyone knows about and you must be aware of the fact being very, very drunk does not excuse it.

“You maybe threw a punch at someone else but the fact is this poor lady took the full force of the blow and ended up with a broken nose”

The sheriff said spending six months in prison seems to have been a lesson for Kyle and that he would follow the recommendation in a social work report.

Sheriff Kinnear sentenced Kyle to a six-month curfew and made a £200 compensation order for the “pain and inconvenience, difficulty and unpleasantness sustained due to injury”.

