‘Digital forensics’ paedophile caught on dark web in Fife

A Fife paedophile who says he works in “freelance digital forensics” was caught with more than 140 indecent images of children.

David Gordon, of Redcroft Place, Leuchars, seemingly used encrypting software and a specific network to access abuse material online anonymously.

The 57-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to taking or making and possessing indecent images of children.

The offending took place between September 24 2020 and August 13 2022.

He pled guilty to the two charges on the day he was supposed to go on trial.

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson told the court Gordon has a directly analogous previous conviction.

Anonymity software found

The fiscal depute said police seized a computer hard drive at Gordon’s address and a mobile phone from him as part of enquiries into another matter.

A total of 146 indecent images involving child sexual exploitation and abuse were found.

The fiscal depute said: “The files showed male and female subjects estimated to be between 0 and 17 years of age.”

Ms Wilkinson said 13 of the images were rated as the worst category A type.

The court heard experts found software called NordVPN – a paid-for virtual private network.

The fiscal said this essentially hides and changes the user’s IP address, encrypts internet traffic, bypasses internet censorship and overcomes geo restrictors, allowing the user to access any restricted content anonymously.

The provider also offered services for specific purposes including connection to the Tor anonymity network, the presence of which was found on Gordon’s device.

Ms Wilkinson said URLs were present which suggested the user had been using “onion sites” – websites on the dark web that can only be viewed using a browser capable of accessing the Tor network.

The Tor network is used for anonymous communication and viewing child abuse material, the fiscal said.

‘Digital forensics’ expert

Following an allegation being made which is no longer before the court, police interviewed Gordon.

Asked if indecent images would be found on his devices, he replied only adult porn would be present.

He told police he does “freelance digital forensics” for a living, the fiscal said.

He said he has a diploma in digital forensics from Abertay University and a separate university degree.

Ms Wilkinson added: “He advised he had been teaching himself programming since about the age of 17.”

Analogous conviction

Mr Keenan said his client accepts he has a problem and there is a “sincere desire to address that through meaningful rehabilitation”.

The lawyer said Gordon’s admission of guilt is indicative, albeit at a late stage, of contrition and acknowledgment possession of such material is reprehensible.

Mr Keenan said Gordon’s last conviction of any significance was seven years ago but is directly analogous.

Sheriff Susan Duff deferred sentencing until August 29 to obtain background reports.

The sheriff continued Gordon’s bail meantime but told him: “Be under no illusions about what sentencing options are open in light of previous convictions and breach of a previous community order”.

Gordon has been put on the sex offenders register.

