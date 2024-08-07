‘Digital forensics’ paedophile caught on dark web in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Digital forensics’ paedophile caught on dark web in Fife

David Gordon had attempted to mask his online activities with specialist computer software.

By Jamie McKenzie
David Gordon
David Gordon.

A Fife paedophile who says he works in “freelance digital forensics” was caught with more than 140 indecent images of children.

David Gordon, of Redcroft Place, Leuchars, seemingly used encrypting software and a specific network to access abuse material online anonymously.

The 57-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to taking or making and possessing indecent images of children.

The offending took place between September 24 2020 and August 13 2022.

He pled guilty to the two charges on the day he was supposed to go on trial.

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson told the court Gordon has a directly analogous previous conviction.

Anonymity software found

The fiscal depute said police seized a computer hard drive at Gordon’s address and a mobile phone from him as part of enquiries into another matter.

A total of 146 indecent images involving child sexual exploitation and abuse were found.

The fiscal depute said: “The files showed male and female subjects estimated to be between 0 and 17 years of age.”

Ms Wilkinson said 13 of the images were rated as the worst category A type.

David Gordon
David Gordon will return to court later for sentencing.

The court heard experts found software called NordVPN – a paid-for virtual private network.

The fiscal said this essentially hides and changes the user’s IP address, encrypts internet traffic, bypasses internet censorship and overcomes geo restrictors, allowing the user to access any restricted content anonymously.

The provider also offered services for specific purposes including connection to the Tor anonymity network, the presence of which was found on Gordon’s device.

Ms Wilkinson said URLs were present which suggested the user had been using “onion sites” – websites on the dark web that can only be viewed using a browser capable of accessing the Tor network.

The Tor network is used for anonymous communication and viewing child abuse material, the fiscal said.

‘Digital forensics’ expert

Following an allegation being made which is no longer before the court, police interviewed Gordon.

Asked if indecent images would be found on his devices, he replied only adult porn would be present.

He told police he does “freelance digital forensics” for a living, the fiscal said.

He said he has a diploma in digital forensics from Abertay University and a separate university degree.

Ms Wilkinson added: “He advised he had been teaching himself programming since about the age of 17.”

Analogous conviction

Mr Keenan said his client accepts he has a problem and there is a “sincere desire to address that through meaningful rehabilitation”.

The lawyer said Gordon’s admission of guilt is indicative, albeit at a late stage, of contrition and acknowledgment possession of such material is reprehensible.

Mr Keenan said Gordon’s last conviction of any significance was seven years ago but is directly analogous.

Sheriff Susan Duff deferred sentencing until August 29 to obtain background reports.

The sheriff continued Gordon’s bail meantime but told him: “Be under no illusions about what sentencing options are open in light of previous convictions and breach of a previous community order”.

Gordon has been put on the sex offenders register.

