Man appears in Kirkcaldy court on terrorism charge

Curtis Ross appeared in private after an incident in Methil last week.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Bomb squad called to Stewart Court in Methil
Police on Stewart Court, Methil last week. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

A man has appeared in court in Kirkcaldy and been remanded in connection with an alleged breach of the Terrorism Act.

Curtis Ross, 23, appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.

He is accused of contravening section 57(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

It states: “A person commits an offence if he possesses an article in circumstances which give rise to a reasonable suspicion that his possession is for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.”

Ross made no plea and was committed for further examination.

The date of his next court appearance has not yet been set.

The court appearance came after residents were evacuated for a period from Stewart Court in Methil on the evening of July 31.

