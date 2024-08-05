Man in court on Dundee motorbike crash attempted murder charge

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a motorcyclist in Dundee.

Darren Duncan allegedly used his car to knock Connor Smith, 31, off a motorcycle on Alexander Street on June 12.

Duncan made no plea when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court from custody on Monday on petition.

Prosecutors allege Duncan, of James Street, drove a car onto the opposing carriageway and deliberately collided with Smith, who was riding a motorcycle at the time.

It is alleged Mr Smith was so severely injured that he had his life endangered and Duncan had attempted to murder him.

At the time of the alleged offence, Duncan is said to have been subject to bail orders from Dundee and Kirkcaldy Sheriff Courts.

Duncan faces separate allegations of driving while disqualified and without a policy of insurance.

He was allegedly found in possession crack cocaine, a Class A drug, and the Class B drug cannabis on August 2 at an address on Fintryside.

Sheriff John Rafferty committed Duncan for further examination following the brief hearing in private.

Duncan was remanded in custody and is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

