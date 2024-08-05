Man in court on Dundee motorbike crash attempted murder charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in court on Dundee motorbike crash attempted murder charge

Darren Duncan appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

By Ciaran Shanks
Police on Alexander Street in Dundee.
Police on Alexander Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a motorcyclist in Dundee.

Darren Duncan allegedly used his car to knock Connor Smith, 31, off a motorcycle on Alexander Street on June 12.

Duncan made no plea when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court from custody on Monday on petition.

Prosecutors allege Duncan, of James Street, drove a car onto the opposing carriageway and deliberately collided with Smith, who was riding a motorcycle at the time.

It is alleged Mr Smith was so severely injured that he had his life endangered and Duncan had attempted to murder him.

At the time of the alleged offence, Duncan is said to have been subject to bail orders from Dundee and Kirkcaldy Sheriff Courts.

Duncan faces separate allegations of driving while disqualified and without a policy of insurance.

He was allegedly found in possession crack cocaine, a Class A drug, and the Class B drug cannabis on August 2 at an address on Fintryside.

Sheriff John Rafferty committed Duncan for further examination following the brief hearing in private.

Duncan was remanded in custody and is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

