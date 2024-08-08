Fife paramedic lecturer arrested at graduation dinner over child sexual abuse material

A disgraced Fife paramedic and university lecturer was arrested at a graduation dinner by police executing a child sexual abuse material warrant.

Keith Cameron’s careers and marriage are now in tatters after he admitted hoarding twisted photographs of naked girls, some as young as five.

After police seized his phone, officers found he had been sending explicit photographs of a woman without her approval to a friend on Whatsapp.

Police attended his former home in Kirkcaldy but his now-ex-wife explained he was at a graduation dinner in Glasgow.

That party was cut short for Cameron as police arrested him amidst the celebrations.

He is now on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced on September 10.

Graduation arrest

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Barclay told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court that in June last year, police were made aware someone they believed to be Cameron was uploading indecent images of children online.

A search warrant was executed at his old home in Kirkcaldy at 3.50pm on June 30.

However, he was not home and after speaking to his wife, officers went to the graduation dinner.

They took him from there to Kirkcaldy police station where they examined his mobile phone.

On the device, they found 16 Category C images of girls aged between five and 16.

The girls were all naked or partially clothed and posing erotically.

Creation dates for some traced files stretched as far back as 2021.

Further police investigations uncovered a 61-second video of a woman in her early 20s getting changed.

In January 2022, he had sent two still images from the video to a friend on WhatsApp, showing the woman with her breasts exposed.

He sent more the following month and captioned a photo: “Slut.”

Paramedic lecturer admits guilt

Cameron confirmed a guilty plea to possessing indecent images of children between September 2021 and June 2023.

He also admitted disclosing photographs which showed another person in an intimate situation without permission on dates in January and February 2022 – a charge under legislation commonly known as revenge porn.

Not guilty pleas to charges of voyeurism and breaching the peace were accepted.

Solicitor Dewar Spence told the court his client has since moved from Fife to Roseneath in Argyll and Bute and is now divorced.

Sentencing was deferred for reports and Cameron, who has no previous convictions, was bailed.

Career nosedive

Cameron was a lecturer in paramedicine at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU), joining in 2018.

He was also qualified as a pre-hospital emergency care instructor.

Prior to that, he spent more than two decades on the frontline as a paramedic with the Scottish Ambulance Service in Fife.

In late April this year, he was furnished with an interim suspension from operating as a paramedic by the Health and Care Professions Tribunal.

That suspension will be reviewed no later than October 29 2024.

A spokesperson for GCU said: “We are aware of today’s verdict at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and can confirm Mr Cameron is no longer an employee at the university.

“Glasgow Caledonian takes very seriously the role our people have in representing the institution in the communities we serve.

“The safety of our students and staff is paramount.

“The university has safeguards and processes in place to ensure this is upheld at all times.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.