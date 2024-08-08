Fife paramedic lecturer arrested at graduation dinner over child sexual abuse material

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife paramedic lecturer arrested at graduation dinner over child sexual abuse material

Police crashed the celebrations and arrested Keith Cameron, who has now admitted stashing sick photos of girls as young as five.

By Ross Gardiner
Keith Cameron graduation photo
Keith Cameron lectured at Glasgow Caledonian University. Image: Facebook

A disgraced Fife paramedic and university lecturer was arrested at a graduation dinner by police executing a child sexual abuse material warrant.

Keith Cameron’s careers and marriage are now in tatters after he admitted hoarding twisted photographs of naked girls, some as young as five.

After police seized his phone, officers found he had been sending explicit photographs of a woman without her approval to a friend on Whatsapp.

Police attended his former home in Kirkcaldy but his now-ex-wife explained he was at a graduation dinner in Glasgow.

That party was cut short for Cameron as police arrested him amidst the celebrations.

He is now on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced on September 10.

Graduation arrest

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Barclay told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court that in June last year, police were made aware someone they believed to be Cameron was uploading indecent images of children online.

A search warrant was executed at his old home in Kirkcaldy at 3.50pm on June 30.

However, he was not home and after speaking to his wife, officers went to the graduation dinner.

They took him from there to Kirkcaldy police station where they examined his mobile phone.

Keith Cameron graduation photo.
Keith Cameron graduated from and lectured at Glasgow Caledonian University. Image: Facebook

On the device, they found 16 Category C images of girls aged between five and 16.

The girls were all naked or partially clothed and posing erotically.

Creation dates for some traced files stretched as far back as 2021.

Further police investigations uncovered a 61-second video of a woman in her early 20s getting changed.

In January 2022, he had sent two still images from the video to a friend on WhatsApp, showing the woman with her breasts exposed.

He sent more the following month and captioned a photo: “Slut.”

Paramedic lecturer admits guilt

Cameron confirmed a guilty plea to possessing indecent images of children between September 2021 and June 2023.

He also admitted disclosing photographs which showed another person in an intimate situation without permission on dates in January and February 2022 – a charge under legislation commonly known as revenge porn.

Keith Cameron.
Keith Cameron. Image: Facebook

Not guilty pleas to charges of voyeurism and breaching the peace were accepted.

Solicitor Dewar Spence told the court his client has since moved from Fife to Roseneath in Argyll and Bute and is now divorced.

Sentencing was deferred for reports and Cameron, who has no previous convictions, was bailed.

Career nosedive

Cameron was a lecturer in paramedicine at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU), joining in 2018.

He was also qualified as a pre-hospital emergency care instructor.

Prior to that, he spent more than two decades on the frontline as a paramedic with the Scottish Ambulance Service in Fife.

In late April this year, he was furnished with an interim suspension from operating as a paramedic by the Health and Care Professions Tribunal.

That suspension will be reviewed no later than October 29 2024.

Glasgow Caledonian University
Glasgow Caledonian University. Image: DC Thomson

A spokesperson for GCU said: “We are aware of today’s verdict at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and can confirm Mr Cameron is no longer an employee at the university.

“Glasgow Caledonian takes very seriously the role our people have in representing the institution in the communities we serve.

“The safety of our students and staff is paramount.

“The university has safeguards and processes in place to ensure this is upheld at all times.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Emil Pencierzynski crashed into a Crieff house.
Teen fined for crashing car into Crieff pensioner's living room in Storm Babet
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Octogenarian driver and a 'beacon of light'
High Court in Edinburgh.
Forfar driver hit knife-wielding rival with car in front garden
Glenrothes bus station
Teen 'smashed' rival with head stamps at Glenrothes bus station
Josh McLean
Dundee abuser hit victim's car at McDonald's and issued death threats
Cornton Vale sign
Fife woman sexually assaulted police and prison officer, flashed neighbour and made filthy comments
McDonald's, Reform Street
Reform Street teenage thug admits second vicious Dundee city centre assault
David Gordon
'Digital forensics' paedophile caught on dark web in Fife
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'You get what you pay for'
Brandon Hayter
Pair sentenced after nearly £1million of drugs seized in Dundee and Monifieth