Teen ‘smashed’ rival with head stamps at Glenrothes bus station

Callum Robinson, 18, admitted his assault on the teenager was life-endangering.

By Ross Gardiner
Glenrothes bus station
The head stamp attack happened at Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

A Fife teenager has admitted carrying out a life-endangering assault at Glenrothes Bus Station.

Current HMP Polmont inmate Callum Robinson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court via a video-link from custody.

He pled guilty to repeatedly stamping on a 17-year-old boy’s head as part of a group assault.

The melee was captured on camera by a concerned passenger in the top deck of a bus parked at the station.

Robinson later told police: “He started on me so I smashed him.”

The teenager, who was jailed earlier this year, will be sentenced for the attack on September 13.

Foetal position

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Barclay told the court Robinson’s victim arrived at Glenrothes bus station on April 27 last year, alighting a bus near the taxi rank.

He was described as acting aggressively and shouting at people and a group seized him.

He was brought to the ground and attacked, curling up into the foetal position.

The assault lasted a short time, during which Robinson kicked and stamped on his head.

The teenager refused medical treatment but his face was covered in blood from a cut on the bridge of his nose.

When police traced Robinson, he told them: “He started on me so I smashed him.”

Robinson, 18, of Auchtermuchty, pled guilty to assault to injury and danger of his life, while acting with others.

His defence counsel opted to reserve mitigation until a sentencing date set for next month.

Jailed earlier this year

In April this year, Robinson was jailed for repeatedly causing trouble when he was staying at a homeless hostel in Dunfermline between May and August 2022.

This included, after turning up drunk at 1.25am holding a bottle of Buckfast, threatening to smash the security guard’s car with it and threatening to stab him, his wife and his children.

He had previously been given community disposals, including a curfew, for a string of offences but did not comply.

On that occasion, defence solicitor Shona Westwood said her client’s period in detention had been a “wake-up call”.

But Sheriff Susan Duff said: “He’s not been complying with anything” and imposed six months of detention.

