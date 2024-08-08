Electrician broke pensioner’s nose in Camperdown Park puppy row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Electrician broke pensioner’s nose in Camperdown Park puppy row

Attacker Denis Griffin claimed he was acting in self-defence when he punched the 70-year-old, who he claimed had kicked his puppy.

By Ciaran Shanks
Denis Griffin
Denis Griffin.

A dog walker left a 70-year-old man with a broken nose and eye socket after believing he kicked his puppy in Camperdown Park.

Denis Griffin claimed he saw red after David Milne kicked his 20-month old Samoyed, named Bruno.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Mr Milne’s vision has still been impaired after being thumped by Griffin, 39.

He claimed to have suffered ongoing numbness with the pensioner sustaining a 2cm cut below his eye as well as a fractured eye socket and nose.

Denis Griffin and dog Bruno
Denis Griffin and Bruno. Image: Facebook

Griffin insisted he acted in self-defence, believing the man was going to strike him during the heated, Sunday afternoon confrontation

However, a sheriff did not believe his version of events and found him guilty of assaulting Mr Milne, causing him severe injury, on March 3 this year.

No recollection of punch

Mr Milne said in evidence he was walking with his partner, Susanne Knowles, at around 2.30pm when he became concerned about the puppy coming towards them while off the lead.

He told the court the dog began jumping up to Ms Knowles, who did not like dogs and suffered balance issues.

He claimed he said: “Can you keep that dog under control?”

“The dog came round and faced me and I held my hands out to try and stop it jumping,” Mr Milne said.

Camperdown Park sign
The assault happened in Camperdown Country Park. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

“I don’t have any recollection of the blow that was struck to me. I had no idea anything was coming.

“I didn’t have any defensive bruises or injuries so I don’t know when the blow was struck.

“I would normally see in someone’s face or eyes if there was a problem but I didn’t see any of that.

“The next thing I remember is being on the ground.”

Mr Milne said he could not recall if words were exchanged between he and Griffin.

Denied striking dog

Ms Knowles said Griffin punched her partner “out of the blue” before walking off.

The court was shown photographs taken by Ms Knowles of Mr Milne on the ground in the park with a swollen face, with Griffin walking away with the dog.

Griffin’s solicitor, Doug McConnell, said it was his client’s position Mr Milne kicked the dog and the pair were involved in a heated exchange.

samoyed puppy
Griffin said his Samoyed puppy had been kicked. Image: Shutterstock

Mr McConnell asked: “Were you shouting at the dog? Were you angry at the dog? Were you angry at the owner?”

Mr Milne replied: “I wouldn’t have hit or struck the dog. It would have been counterproductive. It angers it.

“I didn’t recollect any words being spoken at all.”

‘This guy started going crazy’

After Police Scotland issued a public appeal for information, Griffin handed himself in and his interview was played in court.

Griffin repeatedly described himself as being “angry” because Mr Milne kicked Bruno twice, before “chasing him”.

He branded the dog “super-friendly” and said Bruno had been unwell prior to the incident, resulting in the puppy being “excited” to be off the lead.

Griffin, an electrician, told officers: “He’s wandered up to them with a smile on his face, he didn’t jump on them.

“This guy has just started going crazy.

“He was screaming at the dog. He’s booted him twice and chased him. He was being aggressive.

“I was being aggressive as well but he looked like he was going to hit me and I just hit him once.”

Guilty

Griffin said he was “mortified” after learning of Mr Milne’s injuries but maintained the position he believed he was at risk of being attacked.

He added: “I had no idea how old he was.

“The dog is my life, I have seen that (the kick), went across and obviously I was so angry.

“I thought he went down and made a meal of it but obviously now I realise he did get a bad injury.”

When giving evidence during the trial, Griffin said even with hindsight, he could not envisage acting differently.

Sheriff Morag Fraser found Griffin, of Clive Road, guilty, believing his actions did not amount to self-defence.

He was ordered to pay Mr Milne £1,000 in compensation on top of a £750 fine.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

