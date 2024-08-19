First date attacker ordered to compensate Perthshire victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First date attacker ordered to compensate Perthshire victim

John Main had been chatting online with his victim for about 18 months before they agreed to meet up in person.

By Jamie Buchan
John Main pled guilty to assault when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A man has been ordered to pay compensation to the Perthshire woman he attacked at the end of their first date.

But just hours of getting together, Main stormed out of her Auchterarder home and turned violent when she refused to let him back in.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how he dragged her from her doorway and pushed her to the ground, causing her to strike her head.

Main, 46, then tried to blame his date when police turned up.

He told them he would make a “counter complaint” against her.

Assault to injury

Main, who travelled from his home in Hamilton for the brief encounter, appeared in the dock and admitted assaulting the woman to her injury at her flat in the early hours of November 5 2023.

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie said Main and his victim had matched on a dating app about one-and-a-half years earlier.

“They had never actually met before this date,” he said.

The couple met for the first time for drinks in Perth on November 4 last year.

They then boarded a night bus to Auchterarder, where they went to her home to continuing drinking.

John Main at Perth Sheriff Court.

During the night, they were joined by some of the complainer’s friends.

“All of a sudden, Mr Main got up and seemed quite agitated,” the fiscal depute said.

“Efforts were made to calm him down.

“The complainer followed him, but he walked out of the locus in the direction of High Street.

“She returned to the living room.”

‘Counter complaint’

The fiscal depute said: “A short time later, Mr Main returned to the complainer’s door.

“She asked him to leave and reached her hand over to the lock.

“He grabbed her on the body and pulled her out into the common close.

“Mr Main then pushed her, whereby she fell and struck her head on the stairs.”

A friend in the flat heard the commotion and ran out to assist.

“She saw Mr Main walking away from the area.”

His date suffered bruising to her knees, legs and arm, the court heard.

She also had a lump on her head.

Perth Sheriff Court.

When police caught up with Main, he claimed he had been assaulted.

“I’m making a counter complaint about her,” he told them.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said his client and his date “are never going to speak again”.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis fined Main, of Mill Road, Hamilton, £750.

He must also pay his victim £250 compensation.

