Home News Fife

Women’s Open golf at St Andrews: Full details including tickets, road closures and entertainment

The tournament returns to the famous Old Course this month.

By Kieran Webster
Stacy Lewis.
American Stacy Lewis won the Women's Open the last time it came to St Andrews. Image: Press Association

The Women’s Open golf returns to the Old Course in St Andrews later this month.

It is the third time the event has been held on the famous links, with American Stacy Lewis running out as the winner in 2013.

Many of the world’s best golfers will play at the tournament between August 21 and 25.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the AIG Women’s Open in St Andrews.

Which big names will be playing in the Women’s Open at St Andrews?

Top golfers at the Old Course will include the current world number one Nelly Korda.

Defending champion Lilia Vu will be hoping to make it a double after winning last year’s Open at Walton Heath Old Course.

More than 140 golfers will take part in the event, which will also include in-form Hannah Green and English golfer Charley Hull.

World number one Nelly Korda will be competing. Image: Romeo Guzman/CSM/Shutterstock
Lilia Vu won the Women’s Open in 2023. Image: John Walton/PA Wire

When is the Old Course open to fans during the tournament?

Opening times for each day are as follows:

  • Wednesday, August 21: 9am-6pm (practice day)
  • Thursday, August 22: 6.15am-8pm
  • Friday, August 23: 6.15am-8pm
  • Saturday, August 24: 8am-10.30pm
  • Sunday, August 25: 8am-8pm

Re-admission is permitted at the event providing spectators can show their ticket and present a re-entry wristband.

Are tickets still available for the Women’s Open at St Andrews?

Tickets are still available to buy online.

The prices for each day are as follows:

  • Wednesday: Adults £25, youths (16-24) £10, juniors (0-15) free
  • Thursday: Adults £40, youths £20, juniors free
  • Friday: Adults £40, youths £20, juniors free
  • Saturday (including concert): Adults £55, youths £40, juniors £20
  • Sunday: Adults £45, youths £22.50, juniors free
st andrews open golf
The iconic Swilican Bridge. Image: Shutterstock

Five-day tickets cost £160 for adults, £90 for youths and £20 for children.

Weekend tickets cost £90 for adults, £55 for youths and £20 for children.

Hospitality packages are also available.

What other entertainment is on offer?

English singer Tom Grennan will be entertaining fans on Saturday.

Access to his concert is included with Saturday tickets as well as the five-day and weekend tickets.

The concert will begin at the end of the scheduled play.

Tom Grennan will be singing in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

There will also be a fans’ village with a range of food and drink on offer, as well as mini golf and golf lessons.

A stage will be set up to host a line-up of prominent figures from women’s sports, business and entertainment.

Will there be road closures during the Women’s Open?

Fife Council says the following roads will be shut during the event:

  • Old Guardbridge Road
  • Grannie Clark’s Wynd
  • The Links
  • West Sands Road
  • Old Station Road
  • Gibson Place (resident access maintained)
  • Murray Park (resident access maintained)
  • C4 Kincaple Road, from its junction with A91 to its junction with the Strathkinness road (resident access maintained)
  • Golf Place, from its junction with The Scores to Bruce Embankment
  • Bruce Embankment (Full length)
  • Station Road (Leuchars Station)

What’s the best way to travel to the Women’s Open in St Andrews?

  • Cars: All on-site public parking will be free and no pre-booking is needed. The public car park is located next to the main entrance and festival village.
  • By rail: The nearest rail station is at Leuchars. However, ScotRail currently has a temporary timetable in place with fewer services running. There will be regular shuttle buses between the station and the Old Course.
  • By bus: Various bus firms run services to St Andrews from throughout Fife and Dundee. There are also express services from Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dunfermline.

