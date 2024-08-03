Women’s Open golf at St Andrews: Full details including tickets, road closures and entertainment

The Women’s Open golf returns to the Old Course in St Andrews later this month.

It is the third time the event has been held on the famous links, with American Stacy Lewis running out as the winner in 2013.

Many of the world’s best golfers will play at the tournament between August 21 and 25.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the AIG Women’s Open in St Andrews.

Which big names will be playing in the Women’s Open at St Andrews?

Top golfers at the Old Course will include the current world number one Nelly Korda.

Defending champion Lilia Vu will be hoping to make it a double after winning last year’s Open at Walton Heath Old Course.

More than 140 golfers will take part in the event, which will also include in-form Hannah Green and English golfer Charley Hull.

When is the Old Course open to fans during the tournament?

Opening times for each day are as follows:

Wednesday, August 21: 9am-6pm (practice day)

9am-6pm (practice day) Thursday, August 22: 6.15am-8pm

6.15am-8pm Friday, August 23: 6.15am-8pm

6.15am-8pm Saturday, August 24: 8am-10.30pm

8am-10.30pm Sunday, August 25: 8am-8pm

Re-admission is permitted at the event providing spectators can show their ticket and present a re-entry wristband.

Are tickets still available for the Women’s Open at St Andrews?

Tickets are still available to buy online.

The prices for each day are as follows:

Wednesday: Adults £25, youths (16-24) £10, juniors (0-15) free

Adults £25, youths (16-24) £10, juniors (0-15) free Thursday: Adults £40, youths £20, juniors free

Adults £40, youths £20, juniors free Friday: Adults £40, youths £20, juniors free

Adults £40, youths £20, juniors free Saturday (including concert): Adults £55, youths £40, juniors £20

Adults £55, youths £40, juniors £20 Sunday: Adults £45, youths £22.50, juniors free

Five-day tickets cost £160 for adults, £90 for youths and £20 for children.

Weekend tickets cost £90 for adults, £55 for youths and £20 for children.

Hospitality packages are also available.

What other entertainment is on offer?

English singer Tom Grennan will be entertaining fans on Saturday.

Access to his concert is included with Saturday tickets as well as the five-day and weekend tickets.

The concert will begin at the end of the scheduled play.

There will also be a fans’ village with a range of food and drink on offer, as well as mini golf and golf lessons.

A stage will be set up to host a line-up of prominent figures from women’s sports, business and entertainment.

Will there be road closures during the Women’s Open?

Fife Council says the following roads will be shut during the event:

Old Guardbridge Road

Grannie Clark’s Wynd

The Links

West Sands Road

Old Station Road

Gibson Place (resident access maintained)

Murray Park (resident access maintained)

C4 Kincaple Road, from its junction with A91 to its junction with the Strathkinness road (resident access maintained)

Golf Place, from its junction with The Scores to Bruce Embankment

Bruce Embankment (Full length)

Station Road (Leuchars Station)

What’s the best way to travel to the Women’s Open in St Andrews?