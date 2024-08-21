Stirling man banned from ‘sitting outside Oxfam’ after anti-English racism

A court has banned a man from sitting on the windowsill of charity bookshop in Stirling after he called the manager an “English b*****d”.

Paul Kelly, 46, also told him to “f**k off”, Stirling Sheriff Court was told.

The court heard there had been an “ongoing issue” with people sitting on the windowsill of the Oxfam bookshop in Murray Place, Stirling, drinking alcohol and “being a nuisance”.

On July 16 this year, the manager, Neil Paterson, was going out for lunch when he noticed two men – one of them Kelly – sitting on the sill.

Prosecutor Lindsey Brooks said: “He approached them and asked them to move.

“The accused told him to f**k off.

“The witness persisted in asking that the accused move on.

“At this the accused stood up and stood face-to-face with the witness and shouted, ‘f**k off you English b*****d’.”

Mr Paterson went back inside the shop, followed by the accused and another member of staff flagged down a passing police car and Kelly was apprehended.

Bail condition imposed

Kelly, of Cornton, Stirling, admitted behaving in a racially-aggravated aggressive manner.

Defence solicitor Fraser McCready, defending, said Kelly was “very remorseful.”

He said: “He’d had far too much to drink, and can’t remember anything.”

Mr McCready invited the court to either fine Kelly or defer sentence for him to be of good behaviour.

He said told Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon: “If you did that, you could impose a special bail condition that he’s not to go down to Oxfam and he’s not to sit on their premises.”

Sheriff O’Hanlon deferred sentence for six months for Kelly to show he can be of good behaviour, with a special bail condition “not to be outside 79 Murray Place, Stirling” in the meantime.

