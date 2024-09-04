Perthshire woman found guilty of growing cannabis to ‘medicate’ 15-year-old girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire woman found guilty of growing cannabis to ‘medicate’ 15-year-old girl

Allisia Mackenzie set up a cultivation in an upstairs bedroom, got herself a manual and bought a bong off Amazon.

By Jamie Buchan
Allisia Mackenzie, cannabis plants
Allisia Mackenzie grew cannabis plants. Image Facebook/ Shutterstock

A Perthshire woman has been found guilty of growing a cannabis farm at her home and supplying it to a 15-year-old girl.

Allisia Mackenzie set up a cultivation in an upstairs bedroom, got herself a manual and bought a bong off Amazon.

The 39-year-old told police she was growing the class B drug to help ween a schoolgirl off solvents and improve her mental wellbeing.

She said she had feared for the young girl’s life.

Mackenzie denied charges of supplying, possession and production of a controlled drug, despite speaking frankly about her actions to investigators.

She was found guilty following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

‘Significant’ health consequences

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Mackenzie: “I take account of the desperation you may have felt.

“However, there is no explanation that justifies supplying a child with a controlled drug.

“In a text message, you referred to the child as ‘a little girl,’ and that is exactly what she was.

“A little girl who you were supplying with illicit drugs.”

Allisia Mackenzie
Allisia Mackenzie. Image: Facebook

The sheriff said: “You knew it was illegal, you stated yourself that you would take the consequences for your actions, but you did it anyway.

“You took it upon yourself to medicate the child with a controlled drug – a drug that could have significant consequences for brain development and mental health.”

Avoided buying from dealers

The court heard how police executed a search warrant on Mackenzie’s home in Grahame Terrace, Gilmerton, on January 11 last year.

Detective Constable Catherine Knox said officers found a tent in a first floor bedroom.

Under the canvas were four medium-sized cannabis plants, as well lighting, apparatus and cables.

Mackenzie told police she kept cannabis inside an “old Victorian dresser drawer” at her home.

She said she grew the cannabis crops “so that I’m not buying drugs from dealers off the street”.

During her police interview, she admitted ownership of cannabis and said she let the girl smoke it using her glass bong once or twice a day.

“I would never do anything to put her at risk,” she said.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Mackenzie represented herself at her trial.

When asked if she wanted to lead any defence evidence, she told Sheriff Bain: “No, just please wrap this up now.

“I need to get this over with. If you could just please make a decision.”

She was found guilty of supplying cannabis to the child on various occasions between June 1 2022 and January 11 2023.

Mackenzie was further convicted of possessing and producing cannabis on January 11 2023, the day police raided her home.

Sentence was deferred for background reports.

