Cannabis farmer’s asylum claim could be affected by Fife conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Cannabis farmer’s asylum claim could be affected by Fife conviction

Samir Haxhiaj was previously convicted by a jury of cultivating and supplying cannabis in Oakley, Fife.

By Jamie McKenzie
Cannabis under lights
The house in Fife had been turned into a cannabis farm. Image: Shutterstock

An asylum seeker who played a “significant role” in drug production at a Fife cannabis factory has been jailed.

Samir Haxhiaj was previously convicted by a jury of cultivating and supplying the class B drug at a semi-detached house in Stobie Place, Oakley, between April 5 and June 28 2021.

The trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the property was turned into a large-scale cannabis farm with rooms kitted out with 4-to-5ft tall plants, lights, fans and electrical equipment.

The drugs had a potential street value of £137,000.

New father Haxhiaj, 33, of Larch Close, London, appeared in the dock from custody for sentencing this week.

He claimed he had been trafficked to Fife from the capital.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said the Home Office had reached a “negative conclusive grounds” decision on Haxhiaj being a victim of modern slavery but there is a fresh asylum claim ongoing and this case will have a bearing on that.

She said Haxhiaj’s wife was at the trial and the couple have recently had a baby.

‘Large-scale’ cannabis farm

The solicitor argued it was a “category two” cannabis operation capable of producing significant quantities for commercial use, rather than industrial (category one) quantities which might involve warehouses being used to “grow double, triple or quadruple” the amount.

Sentencing, Sheriff Susan Duff told Haxhiaj: “I do consider you had a significant role in production over a three-month period.

“The drug expert described the cannabis factory as: ‘this set up within the locus shows a high level of professionalism and expertise to grow and dry plants to such a high standard within the same property’.

“I accept Ms Allan’s submission… this entire house was a cannabis factory.”

Sheriff Duff jailed Haxhiaj for more than two years and 10 months.

‘No-one could be unaware’

Following the trial in June, jurors found Haxhiaj guilty by majority verdicts of producing and being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson said police had arrived at the property and knocked on the front door.

They waited between 15 and 20 minutes for a response.

When one officer moved away, Haxhiaj and two other males ran off.

The fiscal depute pointed out Haxhiaj’s DNA was found on the collar of a T-shirt found at the property and on the inside of surgical glove.

Mr Thomson said: “It’s absolutely clear no-one going into that house could be unaware of a cannabis farm.”

He said as well as the plants, the rooms were kitted out with lights, fans and “a huge amount of electrical equipment”.

The prosecutor said to jurors: “When you consider all the evidence you have heard, in particular his running away and DNA on the items found, it all points to the accused having a direct and knowing involvement in what was obviously a large-scale cannabis farm.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ryan Kinnear, Perth Sheriff Court
Perth predator molested teenage girls after watching Marvel movies
Duke the dog and owner Scott Geddes
Dog which bit girl in Perthshire avoids destruction due to good conduct before and…
Graham Dickie at court
Fife paedophile had sick images price list and download instructions
Edward Statter
OnlyFans model sexually assaulted by drunken sleaze in Monifieth pub
Scenes from the Recovery Walk at HMP Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth-based murderer is among prisoners finding hope in pioneering addiction project
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Cricket, shots, then McDonald's
Valentino Murdoch
Perth College stalker told police: 'I wanted to cause drama for no reason'
A phone with social media on it
Fife sexual assault survivor used social media to urge others to come forward after…
George Davey
'Psychopath' who spooked Perth children with Japanese pull saw avoids jail
Stirling Sheriff Court
Ex-Royal Marine banned for dangerous Stirlingshire drive day before head scan