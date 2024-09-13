New Arbroath management team ‘raring to go’ as club confirm permanent appointments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Arbroath management team ‘raring to go’ as club confirm permanent appointments

The Red Lichties hailed their co-player-managers' 'ability, knowledge and desire'.

By George Cran
Arbroath stalwarts David Gold and Colin Hamilton. Images: SNS
Arbroath stalwarts David Gold and Colin Hamilton. Images: SNS

Arbroath stalwarts Colin Hamilton and David Gold are now in full charge of the Red Lichties.

The Angus club announced the pair would take on the League One challenge as co-player-managers after impressing in interim charge.

The duo have almost 500 Arbroath appearances between them with Gold joining the club in 2015 and Hamilton enjoying a decade at Gayfield over two spells.

Since the sacking of Jim McIntyre in mid-August, interim bosses Hamilton and Gold have led the team to an unbeaten run.

That saw draws with Dumbarton and Alloa in League One before seeing off Angus rivals Montrose 3-0 in the SPFL Trust Trophy last weekend.

Colin Hamilton
Colin Hamilton played a big role in Arbroath FC’s rise up the leagues. Image: Craig Brown/SNS

A club statement said: “As Board of Directors, we are proud to announce the permanent appointment of both David and Colin as co-player-managers of Arbroath Football Club.

“Initially appointed on an interim basis, their proven ability, knowledge, and drive was a major factor in appointing them in the short term to help improve results and performances.

“Since taking charge of team affairs, we have collectively been extremely impressed by the level of commitment and attention to detail put in by both to take Arbroath FC forward.

“Everyone associated with Arbroath Football Club look forward to a successful future with Colin and David at the helm and wish them well in their new roles.”

‘Raring to go’

David Gold in action for Arbroath. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS
David Gold in action for Arbroath. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

Hamilton said: “We’re both honoured and privileged to take on the role and we’re excited for the future at the club.

“The fans have been incredible and we’re raring to go alongside them, the staff, the board, and the players with everyone pulling together to make this a great season.”

And co-boss Gold added: “I think as a coach, you always hope to one day manage the club that you love and where you’ve spent so much of your career and we’re both in that position now with an exciting future ahead of us.”

Hamilton and Gold’s first match in permanent charge sees them travel to Queen of the South on Saturday.

