New Arbroath management team ‘raring to go’ as club confirm permanent appointments

Arbroath stalwarts Colin Hamilton and David Gold are now in full charge of the Red Lichties.

The Angus club announced the pair would take on the League One challenge as co-player-managers after impressing in interim charge.

The duo have almost 500 Arbroath appearances between them with Gold joining the club in 2015 and Hamilton enjoying a decade at Gayfield over two spells.

Since the sacking of Jim McIntyre in mid-August, interim bosses Hamilton and Gold have led the team to an unbeaten run.

That saw draws with Dumbarton and Alloa in League One before seeing off Angus rivals Montrose 3-0 in the SPFL Trust Trophy last weekend.

A club statement said: “As Board of Directors, we are proud to announce the permanent appointment of both David and Colin as co-player-managers of Arbroath Football Club.

“Initially appointed on an interim basis, their proven ability, knowledge, and drive was a major factor in appointing them in the short term to help improve results and performances.

“Since taking charge of team affairs, we have collectively been extremely impressed by the level of commitment and attention to detail put in by both to take Arbroath FC forward.

“Everyone associated with Arbroath Football Club look forward to a successful future with Colin and David at the helm and wish them well in their new roles.”

‘Raring to go’

Hamilton said: “We’re both honoured and privileged to take on the role and we’re excited for the future at the club.

“The fans have been incredible and we’re raring to go alongside them, the staff, the board, and the players with everyone pulling together to make this a great season.”

And co-boss Gold added: “I think as a coach, you always hope to one day manage the club that you love and where you’ve spent so much of your career and we’re both in that position now with an exciting future ahead of us.”

Hamilton and Gold’s first match in permanent charge sees them travel to Queen of the South on Saturday.