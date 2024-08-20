EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath give manager hunt update as two potential candidates named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath give manager hunt update as two potential candidates named

The Lichties are looking to replace Jim McIntyre in the Gayfield hot seat.

Arbroath's Gayfield stadium. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Arbroath's Gayfield stadium. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By Ramsay Banks

Arbroath will be comprehensive in their search for a new manager – but could promote from within in the form of Colin Hamilton and David Gold.

The Lichties announced the departure of Jim McIntyre as boss on Saturday after a 3-0 home defeat to Kelty Hearts that left them bottom of League One.

Senior players Hamilton and Gold have been handed the managerial reins on an interim basis while the club carries out its next steps.

The pair, who boast a combined 687 appearances for Arbroath, will face their first test on Saturday, away to newly promoted Dumbarton, who have drawn all three of their matches so far.

Arbroath defender Colin Hamilton
Colin Hamilton of Arbroath. Image: SNS

And while the club is searching externally for a new boss, Gold and Hamilton will be given the chance to stake their own claim, should they wish to go down that road.

‘No deadline’

The Gayfield club told Courier Sport: “At this stage we have appointed the interim management team of Colin Hamilton and David Gold and our short-term focus and energy is on offering them both the full support of everyone at Arbroath FC to prepare the team for Saturday’s match and get back to winning ways.

“Long-term, we are conducting a thorough managerial recruitment process, but will not be putting a deadline on this.

“Both Colin and David are fully aware of the current situation and fully support our timeline.”

David Gold in action for Arbroath last season. Image: SNS

Despite only having been in their caretaker roles for a matter of days, the duo have already impressed with their conduct, and the club has issued a rallying call to fans to back them fully.

‘Back on track’

The Lichties said: “We shall be in continual dialogue with them throughout the process, having been extremely impressed by the attitude and application of both since stepping into the roles.

“At this stage, we are considering every option for the position, which will include Colin and David’s desire to be considered, should they feel it’s right for them and the club.

“We would ask our supporters to get right behind the guys and get the club back on track.”

More from Football

Young St Johnstone midfielder, Fran Franczak.
Fran Franczak: Young St Johnstone star's 'dream' call-up for Poland
Dunfermline Athletic players and fans
Dunfermline Athletic fan view: Investors' wall of silence alienated supporters – but why future…
Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: SNS
Dundee injury update: Latest on Seb Palmer-Houlden and Josh Mulligan fitness
Ross Graham was faultless against St Mirren
Ross Graham rises to Jim Goodwin 'reaction' challenge after Dundee United derby disappointment
Craig Levein has backed Adama Sidibeh to start scoring goals again.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein tells Adama Sidibeh not to beat himself up
Architect's image of how new Dundee FC stadium could look.
Little-known Camperdown Park legislation raised during Dundee FC stadium application
10
Tony Docherty and in-demand Dundee star Luke McCowan. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty insists Dundee don't fear Rangers cup tie as he reveals transfer and…
Referee Matthew MacDermid was at the centre of a whistle controversy during the Rangers v St Johnstone cup tie.
Rangers v St Johnstone ref Matthew MacDermid CLEARED by SFA after audio review of…
2
Josh Edwards last season with Dunfermline Athletic.
Former Dunfermline star Josh Edwards faces anxious wait after horror tackle
Crowds outside Hampden before Rangers vs St Johnstone premier Sports cup tie
Rangers fan in court after St Johnstone drum incident at Hampden

Conversation