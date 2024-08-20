EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath give manager hunt update as two potential candidates named

Arbroath will be comprehensive in their search for a new manager – but could promote from within in the form of Colin Hamilton and David Gold.

The Lichties announced the departure of Jim McIntyre as boss on Saturday after a 3-0 home defeat to Kelty Hearts that left them bottom of League One.

Senior players Hamilton and Gold have been handed the managerial reins on an interim basis while the club carries out its next steps.

The pair, who boast a combined 687 appearances for Arbroath, will face their first test on Saturday, away to newly promoted Dumbarton, who have drawn all three of their matches so far.

And while the club is searching externally for a new boss, Gold and Hamilton will be given the chance to stake their own claim, should they wish to go down that road.

‘No deadline’

The Gayfield club told Courier Sport: “At this stage we have appointed the interim management team of Colin Hamilton and David Gold and our short-term focus and energy is on offering them both the full support of everyone at Arbroath FC to prepare the team for Saturday’s match and get back to winning ways.

“Long-term, we are conducting a thorough managerial recruitment process, but will not be putting a deadline on this.

“Both Colin and David are fully aware of the current situation and fully support our timeline.”

Despite only having been in their caretaker roles for a matter of days, the duo have already impressed with their conduct, and the club has issued a rallying call to fans to back them fully.

‘Back on track’

The Lichties said: “We shall be in continual dialogue with them throughout the process, having been extremely impressed by the attitude and application of both since stepping into the roles.

“At this stage, we are considering every option for the position, which will include Colin and David’s desire to be considered, should they feel it’s right for them and the club.

“We would ask our supporters to get right behind the guys and get the club back on track.”