Blairgowrie social worker struck off over sex acts with schoolgirl

Jamie Stewart admitted a series of sexual misconducts against a schoolgirl.

By Kieran Webster
A Blairgowrie sex offender who admitted to performing sex acts on a schoolgirl has been struck off as a social worker.

Jamie Stewart admitted to a series of sexual misconducts against a girl, starting around seven years ago.

The incidents took place between October 2017 and December 2018 while the girl was 14 and 15 years old.

Earlier this year, at Perth Sheriff Court, he was sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid work.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for two years and had strict conduct requirements relating to child contact, contact with the victim, social media use and declaration of friendships and relationships imposed.

Blairgowrie man performed sexual acts on schoolgirl

Stewart was found to have communicated indecently with the girl over text when she was 14 and 15 years old between October 2017 and December 2018.

He sent sexual pictures and clips of himself to her and asked for her to send sexual videos and pictures to him.

Stewart admitted this was for sexual gratification, or to humiliate, alarm or distress his victim.

Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

After the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, gave evidence, he also admitted to engaging in sexual activity with her in February 2018 when she was 15.

At a Blairgowrie property, he kissed her on the lips, touched her breasts and buttocks, induced her to perform a sex act on him and performed a sex act on her.

He also placed a sex toy on the girl’s private parts.

Stewart was 25 at the time of the offence.

Social care worker struck off after ‘repeated sexual abuse’

A report from the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said: “Your behaviour amounted to repeated sexual abuse of an older child or children.

“This risked causing emotional and psychological harm to your victim or victims.

“This displays a disregard for the wellbeing of vulnerable people and raises serious concerns over your suitability to work with vulnerable people.”

The SSSC noted that Stewart cooperated with its investigation and showed insight into the consequences of his actions.

It was also noted in court Stewart is a “high-functioning autistic” and a first-time offender.

His strike-off order came into effect on Tuesday, August 20.

Conversation