Josh Edwards: Ex-Dunfermline star receives fitness boost after weekend horror tackle

Former Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards has been given the news that he will be out for weeks with injury rather than the months initially feared.

Edwards, who signed for Charlton from the Pars this summer, was stretchered off in the 27th minute of the Addick’s 1-0 win over Leyton Orient after a bad tackle from former Hearts player Sean Clare.

Clare was only booked for the incident, which bemused Charlton manager Nathan Jones as there had been real concerns that the 24-year-old had suffered a serious injury.

However, the South London Press have been told that scans have shown that the Scot has not sustained an injury that would consign him to the side lines long-term.

Reacting immediately after the game, Charlton manager Jones said: “It’s a poor challenge, I’ve been in to see the referee and he has instinctively reacted and given a yellow – if that goes to VAR it is a straight red all day long.”