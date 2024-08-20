Josh Edwards: Ex-Dunfermline star receives fitness boost after weekend horror tackle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Josh Edwards: Ex-Dunfermline star receives fitness boost after weekend horror tackle

The former Pars man had to wait for scan results after a challenge with ex-Hearts attacker Sean Clare.

By Ramsay Banks
Josh Edwards of Charlton Athletic is stretchered off after a tackle with Sean Clare of Leyton Orient. Image: Shutterstock
Josh Edwards of Charlton Athletic is stretchered off after a tackle with Sean Clare of Leyton Orient. Image: Shutterstock

Former Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards has been given the news that he will be out for weeks with injury rather than the months initially feared.

Edwards, who signed for Charlton from the Pars this summer, was stretchered off in the 27th minute of the Addick’s 1-0 win over Leyton Orient after a bad tackle from former Hearts player Sean Clare.

Clare was only booked for the incident, which bemused Charlton manager Nathan Jones as there had been real concerns that the 24-year-old had suffered a serious injury.

Josh Edwards in action for Charlton before being stretchered off at the weekend. Image: Shutterstock

However, the South London Press have been told that scans have shown that the Scot has not sustained an injury that would consign him to the side lines long-term.

Reacting immediately after the game, Charlton manager Jones said: “It’s a poor challenge, I’ve been in to see the referee and he has instinctively reacted and given a yellow – if that goes to VAR it is a straight red all day long.”

Conversation