Former Dunfermline star Josh Edwards faces anxious wait after horror tackle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Former Dunfermline star Josh Edwards faces anxious wait after horror tackle

The 24-year-old joined Charlton from the Pars in June.

By ramsaybanks
Josh Edwards last season with Dunfermline Athletic.
Josh Edwards. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Former Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards faces an anxious wait to find out the nature of an injury he sustained in Charlton Athletic’s 1-0 win over Leyton Orient.

Edwards, picked up by the Addicks this summer for a five-figure fee, was stretchered off after being on the receiving end of a horror tackle by ex-Hearts man Sean Clare.

Clare was booked by ref Edward Duckworth but Charlton manager Nathan Jones was stunned a red card wasn’t shown.

Edwards was due to undergo a scan on Monday.

‘Straight red’

His boss told London News Online: “It’s a poor challenge.

“I’ve been in to see the referee and he has instinctively reacted and given a yellow.

“If that goes to VAR it is a straight red all day long.”

Edwards has started both of Charlton’s EFL League One matches this season.

The 24-year-old, who is in the first year of a four-year deal with the Addicks after five years with the Pars, will hope this setback does not derail his season.

Charlton have taken six points from a possible six already.

Edwards – who also attracted interest from Bristol Rovers – racked up almost 200 appearances in five years after joining the Pars from Airdrie.

More from Football

Crowds outside Hampden before Rangers vs St Johnstone premier Sports cup tie
Rangers fan in court after St Johnstone drum incident at Hampden
Dundee star Luke McCowan is a wanted man this summer. Image: Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee star Luke McCowan's stock is only rising with old school assist…
Ross Graham takes the acclaim of his Dundee United teammates
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's victory over St Mirren shows their top-flight credentials - now…
The SPFL Trust Trophy
SPFL Trust Trophy draw sees Fife AND Angus derbies as Dundee United B face…
Emmanuel Adegboyega plays out of defence for Dundee United
Jim Goodwin reveals message to Emmanuel Adegboyega as Dundee United boss pinpoints Tangerines quality…
Police at Hampden
St Johnstone SLO 'humbled' by support after 'attack' before Rangers game
Thomas Meggle, right, ahead of Dunfermline's friendly against St Pauli in June 2023
Peter Grant, fan blasts and boardroom changes: The defining moments of the German consortium…
Dundee United's Ross Graham is congratulated by Will Ferry, left, and David Babunski
5 Dundee United talking points: The Albufeira connection and new signing beds in nicely
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal making it 6-1 against Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee star insists 'there's more to come' from goal-friendly Dee as he reveals hope…
Keith Wright scores Dundee's first goal against United in August 1989. Image: DC Thomson.
1989 Dundee derby weekend delivered more than just hat-trick joy for Keith Wright

Conversation