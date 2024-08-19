Former Dunfermline star Josh Edwards faces anxious wait after horror tackle

Former Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards faces an anxious wait to find out the nature of an injury he sustained in Charlton Athletic’s 1-0 win over Leyton Orient.

Edwards, picked up by the Addicks this summer for a five-figure fee, was stretchered off after being on the receiving end of a horror tackle by ex-Hearts man Sean Clare.

Clare was booked by ref Edward Duckworth but Charlton manager Nathan Jones was stunned a red card wasn’t shown.

Edwards was due to undergo a scan on Monday.

‘Straight red’

His boss told London News Online: “It’s a poor challenge.

“I’ve been in to see the referee and he has instinctively reacted and given a yellow.

“If that goes to VAR it is a straight red all day long.”

Edwards has started both of Charlton’s EFL League One matches this season.

The 24-year-old, who is in the first year of a four-year deal with the Addicks after five years with the Pars, will hope this setback does not derail his season.

Charlton have taken six points from a possible six already.

Edwards – who also attracted interest from Bristol Rovers – racked up almost 200 appearances in five years after joining the Pars from Airdrie.