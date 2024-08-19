Football Former Dunfermline star Josh Edwards faces anxious wait after horror tackle The 24-year-old joined Charlton from the Pars in June. By ramsaybanks August 19 2024, 5:33pm August 19 2024, 5:33pm Share Former Dunfermline star Josh Edwards faces anxious wait after horror tackle Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/5062629/josh-edwards-injury-tackle/ Copy Link 0 comment Josh Edwards. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group. Former Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards faces an anxious wait to find out the nature of an injury he sustained in Charlton Athletic’s 1-0 win over Leyton Orient. Edwards, picked up by the Addicks this summer for a five-figure fee, was stretchered off after being on the receiving end of a horror tackle by ex-Hearts man Sean Clare. Clare was booked by ref Edward Duckworth but Charlton manager Nathan Jones was stunned a red card wasn’t shown. Edwards was due to undergo a scan on Monday. ‘Straight red’ His boss told London News Online: “It’s a poor challenge. “I’ve been in to see the referee and he has instinctively reacted and given a yellow. “If that goes to VAR it is a straight red all day long.” Edwards has started both of Charlton’s EFL League One matches this season. The 24-year-old, who is in the first year of a four-year deal with the Addicks after five years with the Pars, will hope this setback does not derail his season. Charlton have taken six points from a possible six already. Edwards – who also attracted interest from Bristol Rovers – racked up almost 200 appearances in five years after joining the Pars from Airdrie.
