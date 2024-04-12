Blairgowrie offender sentenced for sex acts with schoolgirl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie offender sentenced for sex acts with schoolgirl

Jamie Stewart committed the offences when he was 10 years older than his teenage victim.

By Ross Gardiner
Blairgowrie man Jamie Stewart.
Jamie Stewart admitted his crimes during a trial.

A Blairgowrie man who induced a 14-year-old schoolgirl to perform a sex act on him has been sentenced.

Jamie Stewart, 31, admitted a campaign of sexual misconduct towards the girl, starting almost seven years ago.

He admitted sending explicit photos and videos to the girl.

Only after she gave evidence to a jury did he accept he engaged in physical sexual activity with her as well.

His victim cannot be named for legal reasons.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Stewart was told his offending was “terrible” by a sentencing sheriff.

Abuse

Stewart, of Heather Drive in Blairgowrie, admitted communicating indecently with the girl between October 2017 and December 2018, while she was 14 and 15 years old.

Through text and social media messages, Stewart engaged in sexualised conversation.

He sent her sexual photographs and videos of himself and asked that she send him sexual images and clips.

Stewart admitted this was for sexual gratification, or to humiliate, alarm or distress his victim.

After the girl had given evidence before a jury, he also admitted an amended charge of engaging in sexual activity with her in February 2018, when she was 15.

At a property in Blairgowrie, he kissed her on the lips, touched her breasts and buttocks, induced her to perform a sex act on him and performed a sex act on her.

He also placed a sex toy on the girl’s private parts.

At the time of the sexual contact, Stewart was aged 25.

‘Remorse’

Defence solicitor Steve Lafferty said his “high-functioning autistic” client is employed and a first offender.

“He’s always effectively accepted charge one (indecent communication).

“It’s a situation where he had described a degree of remorse.

“It’s a significant offence he’s committed.

“The report reflects a man who would comply fully with community-based disposals.

“He tells me he was initially resistant to this young woman being in his property.

“That’s not the case on the second occasion.

“It’s his fault, he accepts that.”

Finely balanced position

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC imposed a direct alternative to imprisonment on Stewart.

She said: “This is a terrible offence where you, 10 years senior to the child, met her though a position of trust.

“I note that you feel regret and you verbalise some appreciation of the impact on the victim.

“You are assessed as medium risk.

“I note that you don’t meet the criteria for specialist intervention and this is a first offence.

“I note that you have certain mental health difficulties, in particular autism.

“This case is finely balanced.”

The sheriff imposed 300 hours of unpaid work, to be completed in a year as a direct alternative to prison.

Stewart was told his discount for pleading guilty was that he was not being jailed.

She placed Stewart under supervision for two years and on the Sex Offenders Register for as long.

The sheriff also imposed strict conduct requirements relating to child contact, contact with the victim, social media use and declaration of friendships and relationships.

