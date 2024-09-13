Sheriff increases Dundee lout’s prison term by 50% for court escape bid

A Dundee lout who made a desperate escape bid from court after being told he was being jailed has had the prison term increased by a further 50%.

Andrew Pattie fled the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court earlier this month when he was told he was going to be jailed for 32 months for assaults on HMP Perth officers.

Pattie dashed through two sets of double doors, evading police, GeoAmey staff and court officers, and out onto Bell Street at around 10.15am.

However, his spell as a fugitive was short-lived and police traced him at a shipping container near Abertay University.

Pattie, 32, has now been found in contempt of court and had another 16 months added to his sentence.

Pattie appeared back in court via a video link from HMP Perth and was finally fully sentenced for his previous offending.

His solicitor David Duncan said: “There is an argument that Mr Pattie had not yet entered into lawful custody as the sentencing process had not concluded; however I do still accept that the behaviour that was exhibited is something that is capable of being considered a contempt of court.

“He had essentially convinced himself that custody was not inevitable.

“In any event, Mr Pattie felt he had made improvements in his life.

“When it became clear to Mr Pattie during the course of the sentencing process that that was not going to transpire for him, he accepts that he had an instinctive fight or flight reaction.

“He doesn’t seek to challenge the factual circumstances.

“He acknowledges his behaviour was wrong and he expresses his apologies to the court.”

Pattie had previously admitted attacking three members of staff at HMP Perth.

The incident in the B Hall in 2021 erupted prior to a game of football.

One of the men suffered a broken nose which required several stitches.

He suffered permanent scarring and underwent a re-alignment procedure before being forced into medical retirement.

Sheriff Paul Brown said: “These are serious offences and there’s no appropriate sentence other than custody.

“I would have imposed a supervised release order but that’s no longer appropriate.

“I also find you in contempt of court for escaping from the dock.

“You surveyed your surrounds. You disrupted the business of a busy solemn court.”

