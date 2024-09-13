Sheriff increases Dundee lout’s prison term by 50% for court escape bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheriff increases Dundee lout’s prison term by 50% for court escape bid

Andrew Pattie was given extra jail time for his ridiculous escape attempt.

By Ross Gardiner
Andrew Pattie caught outside court
Andrew Pattie after he was caught.

A Dundee lout who made a desperate escape bid from court after being told he was being jailed has had the prison term increased by a further 50%.

Andrew Pattie fled the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court earlier this month when he was told he was going to be jailed for 32 months for assaults on HMP Perth officers.

Pattie dashed through two sets of double doors, evading police, GeoAmey staff and court officers, and out onto Bell Street at around 10.15am.

However, his spell as a fugitive was short-lived and police traced him at a shipping container near Abertay University.

Pattie, 32, has now been found in contempt of court and had another 16 months added to his sentence.

Andrew Pattie
Andrew Pattie. Image: Facebook

Pattie appeared back in court via a video link from HMP Perth and was finally fully sentenced for his previous offending.

His solicitor David Duncan said: “There is an argument that Mr Pattie had not yet entered into lawful custody as the sentencing process had not concluded; however I do still accept that the behaviour that was exhibited is something that is capable of being considered a contempt of court.

“He had essentially convinced himself that custody was not inevitable.

Andrew Pattie arrested
Pattie was quickly caught.

“In any event, Mr Pattie felt he had made improvements in his life.

“When it became clear to Mr Pattie during the course of the sentencing process that that was not going to transpire for him, he accepts that he had an instinctive fight or flight reaction.

“He doesn’t seek to challenge the factual circumstances.

“He acknowledges his behaviour was wrong and he expresses his apologies to the court.”

Andrew Pattie arrest
Pattie was placed in a police van after trying to hide at the shipping containers.

Pattie had previously admitted attacking three members of staff at HMP Perth.

The incident in the B Hall in 2021 erupted prior to a game of football.

One of the men suffered a broken nose which required several stitches.

He suffered permanent scarring and underwent a re-alignment procedure before being forced into medical retirement.

Sheriff Paul Brown said: “These are serious offences and there’s no appropriate sentence other than custody.

“I would have imposed a supervised release order but that’s no longer appropriate.

“I also find you in contempt of court for escaping from the dock.

“You surveyed your surrounds. You disrupted the business of a busy solemn court.”

