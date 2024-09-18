Dundee massage parlour fumbler sacked from civil engineering job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee massage parlour fumbler sacked from civil engineering job

Shadman Khan was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court after being convicted of performing a sex act while receiving an aromatherapy treatment at a city salon.

By Ross Gardiner
Shadman Khan leaves court
Shadman Khan was convicted at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee civil engineer sex offender has been sacked after performing a solo act while receiving a massage at a city centre salon.

Last month, Shadman Khan was found guilty of the disgusting act after booking a £65 treatment.

The city landlord returned to the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced following a meeting with social workers.

Khan had previously claimed he was just adjusting himself when his movements and grunting left a masseuse feeling uncomfortable.

A sheriff found him guilty and the court has now heard Khan has lost his civil engineering job with Amey due to his sick actions.

Fired for fumbling

Khan’s defence advocate Johnathan Crowe said: “He is under no illusions that this is a serious matter.

“That said, Mr Khan is a first offender. He’s 29, he’s a family man, he is the sole breadwinner in his house.

“Unfortunately, since his conviction he has been dismissed from his job with Amey… because of this conviction.

“He has been assessed as being in the minimum band of risk. He maintains his position, notwithstanding his conviction.

“He knows that with this conviction, there is a potential of imprisonment, he is extremely anxious.

“Mr Khan is hoping to engage in further studies at university.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael placed Khan on the sex offenders register for six months and under supervision for as long.

As a direct alternative to imprisonment, Khan was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within a year.

Dundee massage offender made masseuse feel ‘violated’

Last month, the court heard evidence from the woman who carried out the massage on Khan, of Menzieshill Road in Dundee.

She said: “I can see his hand kind of slip underneath his body… towards his genitals.

“He started lifting his bottom up in the air and back down and up in the air, rocking movements and hand movements.

“He wasn’t saying anything, just making noises like he was aroused.

“I told him ‘calm down, it’s a professional massage’.

“He was starting to make me feel uncomfortable.

“Once I’d finished with the legs, I had moved on to massage his back where he went to move his head to the side so that I was in his line of sight.

“I told him to put his head down into the hole (on the table) but he kept turning it so he was looking at me.

“He kept looking for me and I kept moving to the other side of the bed.

“He was still just making noises and rocking movements.

“It looked like he was masturbating. He was lying on his stomach, his bum was in the air.

“I felt uneasy, embarrassed for him, embarrassed for myself, angry, violated… it wasn’t nice at all.”

