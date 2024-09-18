Dundee massage parlour fumbler sacked from civil engineering job

A Dundee civil engineer sex offender has been sacked after performing a solo act while receiving a massage at a city centre salon.

Last month, Shadman Khan was found guilty of the disgusting act after booking a £65 treatment.

The city landlord returned to the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced following a meeting with social workers.

Khan had previously claimed he was just adjusting himself when his movements and grunting left a masseuse feeling uncomfortable.

A sheriff found him guilty and the court has now heard Khan has lost his civil engineering job with Amey due to his sick actions.

Fired for fumbling

Khan’s defence advocate Johnathan Crowe said: “He is under no illusions that this is a serious matter.

“That said, Mr Khan is a first offender. He’s 29, he’s a family man, he is the sole breadwinner in his house.

“Unfortunately, since his conviction he has been dismissed from his job with Amey… because of this conviction.

“He has been assessed as being in the minimum band of risk. He maintains his position, notwithstanding his conviction.

“He knows that with this conviction, there is a potential of imprisonment, he is extremely anxious.

“Mr Khan is hoping to engage in further studies at university.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael placed Khan on the sex offenders register for six months and under supervision for as long.

As a direct alternative to imprisonment, Khan was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within a year.

Dundee massage offender made masseuse feel ‘violated’

Last month, the court heard evidence from the woman who carried out the massage on Khan, of Menzieshill Road in Dundee.

She said: “I can see his hand kind of slip underneath his body… towards his genitals.

“He started lifting his bottom up in the air and back down and up in the air, rocking movements and hand movements.

“He wasn’t saying anything, just making noises like he was aroused.

“I told him ‘calm down, it’s a professional massage’.

“He was starting to make me feel uncomfortable.

“Once I’d finished with the legs, I had moved on to massage his back where he went to move his head to the side so that I was in his line of sight.

“I told him to put his head down into the hole (on the table) but he kept turning it so he was looking at me.

“He kept looking for me and I kept moving to the other side of the bed.

“He was still just making noises and rocking movements.

“It looked like he was masturbating. He was lying on his stomach, his bum was in the air.

“I felt uneasy, embarrassed for him, embarrassed for myself, angry, violated… it wasn’t nice at all.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.