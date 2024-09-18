Schools See inside new Woodmill and St Columba’s high schools in Dunfermline Learning Campus Our photos of the new Dunfermline secondary schools. St Columba's and Woodmill high schools moved into Dunfermline Learning Campus in August. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles September 18 2024, 6:00am September 18 2024, 6:00am Share See inside new Woodmill and St Columba’s high schools in Dunfermline Learning Campus Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5082889/dunfermline-learning-campus-photos/ Copy Link 0 comment Woodmill and St Columba’s pupils have settled into their state-of-the-art new schools in Dunfermline Learning Campus. And parents and neighbours who have yet to see inside the impressive building will be eager to know what it’s like. We toured the secondary schools and took some photos to share the experience. St Columba’s RC High School and Woodmill High School have their own parts of the campus but share some facilities, including the dining and assembly halls, learning lab and dance studio. Next year Fife College will also move into the £220 million Dunfermline Learning Campus. Around 2,300 pupils arrived at the new schools in August, just under three years after BAM Construction broke ground at the Old Muirhouses Road site. Our Dunfermline Learning Campus photos All images by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Part of the shared Learning Lab space. Another section of the Learning Lab is equipped with IT equipment. The dance studio is also used by both schools. The winter garden. One of the gym halls. A well-equipped gym. An art classroom. The Learning Plaza. A classroom with a view. The shared assembly hall has retractable seating. Part of the shared dining hall. A view of the courtyard. The schools stand side-by-side.
Conversation