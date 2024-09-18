See inside new Woodmill and St Columba’s high schools in Dunfermline Learning Campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

See inside new Woodmill and St Columba’s high schools in Dunfermline Learning Campus

Our photos of the new Dunfermline secondary schools.

Dunfermline Learning Campus schools exterior photo
St Columba's and Woodmill high schools moved into Dunfermline Learning Campus in August. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Woodmill and St Columba’s pupils have settled into their state-of-the-art new schools in Dunfermline Learning Campus.

And parents and neighbours who have yet to see inside the impressive building will be eager to know what it’s like.

We toured the secondary schools and took some photos to share the experience.

St Columba’s RC High School and Woodmill High School have their own parts of the campus but share some facilities, including the dining and assembly halls, learning lab and dance studio.

Next year Fife College will also move into the £220 million Dunfermline Learning Campus.

Around 2,300 pupils arrived at the new schools in August, just under three years after BAM Construction broke ground at the Old Muirhouses Road site.

Our Dunfermline Learning Campus photos

All images by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Tables and chairs in the Learning Lab of Dunfermline Learning Campus
Part of the shared Learning Lab space.
The IT section of Dunfermline Learning Campus learning lab
Another section of the Learning Lab is equipped with IT equipment.
Dance studio in Dunfermline Learning Campus
The dance studio is also used by both schools.
A view out to the winter garden courtyard in Dunfermline Learning Campus
The winter garden.
One of the gym halls.
A well-equipped gym.
An art classroom.
The Learning Plaza.
A classroom with a view.
The shared assembly hall has retractable seating.
Part of the shared dining hall.
A view of the courtyard.
The schools stand side-by-side.

More from Schools

St Columba's and Woodmill high schools moved into Dunfermline Learning Campus in August. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Tablets for all Fife school pupils: key questions answered
St Columba's and Woodmill high schools moved into Dunfermline Learning Campus in August. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Tablets for every Fife schoolchild from P6 upwards could be issued next year
2
St Columba's and Woodmill high schools moved into Dunfermline Learning Campus in August. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
3
St Columba's and Woodmill high schools moved into Dunfermline Learning Campus in August. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Our best photos from the Scottish Schools Mountain Bike Championships in Perthshire
St Columba's and Woodmill high schools moved into Dunfermline Learning Campus in August. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
How full is your Dundee school? Rosebank Primary among five over or near capacity
St Columba's and Woodmill high schools moved into Dunfermline Learning Campus in August. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
How full is your Stirling school? St Ninian's, Kippen and Callander primary schools are…
St Columba's and Woodmill high schools moved into Dunfermline Learning Campus in August. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
How full is your Perth and Kinross school? St John's Academy primary is one…
St Columba's and Woodmill high schools moved into Dunfermline Learning Campus in August. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
How full is your Angus school? Monifieth High, Hayshead, Murroes, Seaview and Liff primaries…
St Columba's and Woodmill high schools moved into Dunfermline Learning Campus in August. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Is your Fife school full? Viewforth High and Capshard Primary among 10 over capacity
A student taking a picture of exam results printed on a wall
Exams timetable 2025: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject

Conversation