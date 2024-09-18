See inside new Woodmill and St Columba’s high schools in Dunfermline Learning Campus

Woodmill and St Columba’s pupils have settled into their state-of-the-art new schools in Dunfermline Learning Campus.

And parents and neighbours who have yet to see inside the impressive building will be eager to know what it’s like.

We toured the secondary schools and took some photos to share the experience.

St Columba’s RC High School and Woodmill High School have their own parts of the campus but share some facilities, including the dining and assembly halls, learning lab and dance studio.

Next year Fife College will also move into the £220 million Dunfermline Learning Campus.

Around 2,300 pupils arrived at the new schools in August, just under three years after BAM Construction broke ground at the Old Muirhouses Road site.

Our Dunfermline Learning Campus photos

All images by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.