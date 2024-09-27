Jail warning for Perth man who ground mum’s face into garden path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Jail warning for Perth man who ground mum’s face into garden path

Christian Stanford was found guilty of a savage attack on his mother in Scone - a year after he bit her so hard he left teeth marks.

By Jamie Buchan
Christian Stanford
Christian Stanford at Perth Sheriff Court.

A violent thug who crushed his mother’s face into the ground with his foot has been given a last chance to avoid prison.

Christian Stanford was found guilty of a savage attack on his mother in her garden at Scone.

A neighbour told how she felt “sickened” when she found the woman lying outside her home, screaming for help, with her face so swollen her eyes were like slits.

Stanford, 26, had denied the attack, blaming the family dog for his mum’s horrific injuries but he was convicted after a sheriff dismissed his evidence as “almost wholly incredible and unreliable.”

Christian Stanford was found guilty after a two-day trial.

A year earlier, Stanford attacked his mum in her living room, biting into her head so hard he left teeth marks.

He was due to be sentenced for both assaults – as well as an attack on the neighbour who went to his mother’s aid – when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court his week.

But Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC was unimpressed with a pre-sentencing report, which suggested Stanford had “little empathy and thought for other people”.

Custody warning

The sheriff told the accused: “The terms of the criminal justice social work report portrays you in a very unfavourable light.

“That seems to be a consequence of you failing to engage with the social worker properly – that really is to your detriment.”

The sheriff said: “I will give you a piece of advice – you are getting an opportunity to re-engage and you would do well to engage properly and answer all the questions, no matter how difficult they may be.”

Stanford was told if he complies, he could receive a community payback order.

“Otherwise, I have to say that custody is at the forefront of my mind,” said Sheriff Bain.

She said the court will also consider ways to protect Stanford’s mother “from the violent and aggressive behaviour that she has had to withstand”.

Sentence was deferred until November.

Screams heard by neighbours

The trial heard how Stanford attacked his mother at her garden gate on July 9 2023.

He knocked her down and ground her face into the gravel path with his foot.

Stanford then kicked her so hard the noise of her screams could be heard from neighbours across the cul-de-sac.

Christian Stanford at his first court appearance in 2022.

The court heard the accused’s mother had been “torn” about giving evidence against her son but she told the trial he had been “the worst she had ever seen him” when he turned up at her home.

She repeatedly denied the injuries were caused by her Labrador-springer cross tripping her and jumping on her face, as her son had claimed.

The court was earlier told how he sank his teeth into his mother’s head in a separate attack on August 17 2022.

When Stanford pled guilty to that attack, he said: “Me and my mum have a lot of issues going back to childhood.”

He added: “Our relationship is okay and we speak on good terms.”

Sentence was initially deferred for six months to give Stanford the chance to prove it was a “one-off incident”.

‘Little empathy’ for others

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, said: “Mr Stanford has had a number of issues all of his life.

“He certainly presents to people as being ambivalent with little empathy and thought for other people.

“That is reflected in the report but I would ask the court to take account of the history that this young man has had.”

He said his client has oppositional defiant disorder and ADHD but successfully completed the Right Track rehabilitation programme for young offenders.

“Whilst it’s suggested that this is someone who does not give a monkeys about his actions, that it is not the same individual that I speak with,” said Mr Baxter.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Derek Crews
Ex-Stirling café boss from Fife bought more than £3k of cocaine for 'personal use'…
Connor Irvine
Driver 'could have killed' pregnant woman and children in his car during Fife police…
Brian Stewart.
Razor blade thug racially abused Forfar takeaway staff
Gillian Smith
Arbroath dealer caught smuggling drugs into Perth Prison inside her bra
Iain Moody
Perthshire businessman spared jail for sex chats with 'schoolgirl'
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Drink-drive civil servant and justice delivered
Darren Whyte
Court considers strict order to protect public from serial child groomer from Fife
Chad Netherington
Pair jailed for assault and robbery on passenger at Perth bus station
Irvine Fairgrieve
Knuckleduster thug threatened to cut pet dog in Glenrothes
Ronald Sinclair
Dundee DJ jailed after battering partner with jerry can