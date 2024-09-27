90s legends Ocean Colour Scene and Kula Shaker to play Dunfermline gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
90s legends Ocean Colour Scene and Kula Shaker to play Dunfermline gig

Tickets for the show will go on sale on October 4.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Ocean Colour Scene members Oscar Harrison and Simon Fowler
Ocean Colour Scene members Oscar Harrison and Simon Fowler will perform in Dunfermline. Image: Dave Clark

Ocean Colour Scene are set to play a gig in Dunfermline.

The band – who rose to prominence in the 1990s – will perform at the Alhambra Theatre on April 19 as part of a 2025 tour.

They will be joined by fellow 90s stars Kula Shaker, whose hits include Hey Dude, Tattva and Hush.

The group will also play at venues in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The Alhambra Theatre. Image:Steve Brown / DCT Media

The announcement comes as Ocean Colour scene singer Simon Fowler and drummer Oscar Harrison prepare to play acoustic shows in Dundee and Stirling this November.

Formed in Birmingham, the band have released 10 studio albums, four of which have reached the UK top 10 album chart.

Tickets for the Dunfermline gig on on general sale next Friday (October 4) at 10am.

