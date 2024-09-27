90s legends Ocean Colour Scene and Kula Shaker to play Dunfermline gig

Ocean Colour Scene are set to play a gig in Dunfermline.

The band – who rose to prominence in the 1990s – will perform at the Alhambra Theatre on April 19 as part of a 2025 tour.

They will be joined by fellow 90s stars Kula Shaker, whose hits include Hey Dude, Tattva and Hush.

The group will also play at venues in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The announcement comes as Ocean Colour scene singer Simon Fowler and drummer Oscar Harrison prepare to play acoustic shows in Dundee and Stirling this November.

Formed in Birmingham, the band have released 10 studio albums, four of which have reached the UK top 10 album chart.

Tickets for the Dunfermline gig on on general sale next Friday (October 4) at 10am.