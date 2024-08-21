Ocean Colour Scene duo announce intimate Dundee and Stirling dates

Members of 1990s Britpop act Ocean Colour Scene will perform in Dundee and Stirling in November.

Singer Simon Fowler and Drummer Oscar Harrison will play four Scottish shows in November.

After performing in Aberdeen, the duo will take to Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre on Thursday November 7.

The next day, they will play at Stirling’s Albert Halls before concluding the tour with a show in Greenock.

Called ‘An Evening with Simon and Oscar’, the pair will reel off acoustic renditions of the band’s well-known hits.

Forming in Birmingham 35 years ago, the band have released 10 studio albums, four of which have reached the UK top 10 album chart.

On the night, fans will get to sing along to hits including The Day We Caught the Train, Better Day and Profit in Peace.

Last weekend, the band headlined Edinburgh’s Summer Sessions event with support from Dundee band The View.

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10am on Friday via Ticketmaster.