Dundee Black Watch veteran jailed for ‘cancer help’ cannabis stash

A Dundee Black Watch veteran has been sent back to jail after police uncovered a cannabis operation he said was to help people with cancer.

Previously at Forfar Sheriff Court, Michael Blair pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis in the summer of 2022.

Police acting on intelligence raided his Hilltown home and seized jars, tubs and bags full of the Class B drug.

Blair, who has been imprisoned before, was jailed for more than a year after failing to impress social workers or a sheriff.

Home raided

At the earlier hearing, the court heard police arrived at 68-year-old Blair’s home on July 1 in 2022 having received intelligence about a drug operation.

Inside the Hilltown property, they found cannabis stashed in two bags, three tubs and three jars.

In total, the illicit haul weighed just over 2.3 kilos.

Police valued the stash as being worth between £11,030 and £23,320.

When being interviewed, Blair denied having any knowledge of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

However when he was cautioned and charged, he explained to officers the drugs he had were being supplied to another person who processed them into cannabis oil for friends with cancer.

After being caught, Blair spent more than two years on bail.

Post-forces issues

Solicitor John Boyle explained Blair’s military career was brought to an end in 2011 when he was jailed for 200 days in connection with a cannabis cultivation he was caught running.

“Prior to that, he did have an exemplary record,” he said.

The solicitor explained, with The Black Watch Blair served in Kosovo, Iraq, Northern Ireland and both Gulf Wars and now suffers from PTSD.

“It’s clear that there are significant mental health difficulties from his time in the military,” he added.

“He is someone without any drug difficulties. He’s clearly someone with a work ethic.”

As well as the previous cannabis conviction, Blair has another non-analogous conviction dating back to the 1980s.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown jailed Blair for 13 months and two weeks.

She said: “A custodial sentence is my only option.”

