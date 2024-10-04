Dundee Black Watch veteran jailed for ‘cancer help’ cannabis stash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Black Watch veteran jailed for ‘cancer help’ cannabis stash

Michael Blair, who was locked up in 2011, was jailed again after being caught with 2 kilos of the Class B drug in his Hilltown home.

By Ross Gardiner
Black Watch badge
The accused had an exemplary Black Watch record before he took to drug-dealing.

A Dundee Black Watch veteran has been sent back to jail after police uncovered a cannabis operation he said was to help people with cancer.

Previously at Forfar Sheriff Court, Michael Blair pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis in the summer of 2022.

Police acting on intelligence raided his Hilltown home and seized jars, tubs and bags full of the Class B drug.

Blair, who has been imprisoned before, was jailed for more than a year after failing to impress social workers or a sheriff.

Home raided

At the earlier hearing, the court heard police arrived at 68-year-old Blair’s home on July 1 in 2022 having received intelligence about a drug operation.

Inside the Hilltown property, they found cannabis stashed in two bags, three tubs and three jars.

In total, the illicit haul weighed just over 2.3 kilos.

Police valued the stash as being worth between £11,030 and £23,320.

When being interviewed, Blair denied having any knowledge of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

However when he was cautioned and charged, he explained to officers the drugs he had were being supplied to another person who processed them into cannabis oil for friends with cancer.

After being caught, Blair spent more than two years on bail.

Post-forces issues

Solicitor John Boyle explained Blair’s military career was brought to an end in 2011 when he was jailed for 200 days in connection with a cannabis cultivation he was caught running.

“Prior to that, he did have an exemplary record,” he said.

The solicitor explained, with The Black Watch Blair served in Kosovo, Iraq, Northern Ireland and both Gulf Wars and now suffers from PTSD.

“It’s clear that there are significant mental health difficulties from his time in the military,” he added.

“He is someone without any drug difficulties. He’s clearly someone with a work ethic.”

As well as the previous cannabis conviction, Blair has another non-analogous conviction dating back to the 1980s.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown jailed Blair for 13 months and two weeks.

She said: “A custodial sentence is my only option.”

