YouTube golf star hits Fife fairways with World’s Strongest Man

YouTube star Rick Shiels took to the fairways in Fife with World’s Strongest Man Tom Soltman in a hilarious video.

Rick – who has over 2.8 million subscribers on his golf channel – invited Tom to take on a nine-hole “scramble” at Dumbarnie Links.

The pair worked together to rack up their best score in the clip, which was uploaded to the Rick Shiels Golf channel on Wednesday.

However, the highlight was when Tom – three-time winner of World’s Strongest Man – snapped Ricks’s wedges in two.

World’s Strongest Man snaps wedges in two

The pair found themselves at the front of the green and needed a good shot to give the team a good chance at birdie.

However, Rick skitted a low shot beyond the back of the green before cursing under his breath and tossing the offending wedge to Tom.

He said: “Honestly Tom, just snap that. It does my head in and I’m sick of it.”

Stoltman hesitated at the request, but when he asked if Rick was sure he said “go for it”.

The Invergordon strongman duly complied, snapping the wege in half with ease – only for Rick to pass him another.

He added: “Thanks pal, you’ve honestly done me a favour”.

Although, Rick went on to confirm the offending clubs weren’t his own, but some old clubs for the sake of the prank.

Stoltman then hilariously used the “half-wedge” for a shot, while Rick admitted he “just wanted to see Tom snap a club”.

The pair then completed the nine holes with Shiels complimenting the strongman’s golfing skills.

Rick ended the video by saying: “The world’s strongest man, can he play golf? Yes, he can.

“You’ve hit some ridiculously good shots, and some wayward ones, as have I!”

It comes as Hollywood icons, music stars and sporting heroes took to the fairways in Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews in this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.