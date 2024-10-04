YouTube golf star hits Fife fairways with World’s Strongest Man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

YouTube golf star hits Fife fairways with World’s Strongest Man

Rick Shiels and Tom Stoltman took to Dumbarnie Links in a hilarious video.

By Andrew Robson
Tom Stoltman and Rick Shiels at Dumbarnie Links.
Tom Stoltman and Rick Shiels at Dumbarnie Links. Image: Rick Shiels Golf

YouTube star Rick Shiels took to the fairways in Fife with World’s Strongest Man Tom Soltman in a hilarious video.

Rick – who has over 2.8 million subscribers on his golf channel – invited Tom to take on a nine-hole “scramble” at Dumbarnie Links.

The pair worked together to rack up their best score in the clip, which was uploaded to the Rick Shiels Golf channel on Wednesday.

However, the highlight was when Tom – three-time winner of World’s Strongest Man – snapped Ricks’s wedges in two.

World’s Strongest Man snaps wedges in two

The pair found themselves at the front of the green and needed a good shot to give the team a good chance at birdie.

However, Rick skitted a low shot beyond the back of the green before cursing under his breath and tossing the offending wedge to Tom.

He said: “Honestly Tom, just snap that. It does my head in and I’m sick of it.”

Tom snapped the clubs over his knee.
Tom snapped the clubs over his knee. Image: Rick Shiels Golf

Stoltman hesitated at the request, but when he asked if Rick was sure he said “go for it”.

The Invergordon strongman duly complied, snapping the wege in half with ease – only for Rick to pass him another.

He added: “Thanks pal, you’ve honestly done me a favour”.

Although, Rick went on to confirm the offending clubs weren’t his own, but some old clubs for the sake of the prank.

Stoltman then hilariously used the “half-wedge” for a shot, while Rick admitted he “just wanted to see Tom snap a club”.

Tom playing his shot with the snapped club.
Tom playing his shot with the snapped club. Image: Rick Shiels Golf

The pair then completed the nine holes with Shiels complimenting the strongman’s golfing skills.

Rick ended the video by saying: “The world’s strongest man, can he play golf? Yes, he can.

“You’ve hit some ridiculously good shots, and some wayward ones, as have I!”

It comes as Hollywood icons, music stars and sporting heroes took to the fairways in Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews in this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

More from Fife

Steven Fraser and Siobhan Hunter
Owners in court after staffy attacked dogs in Dunfermline
The partly finished Stewart Milne Homes site in Auchterarder. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson
Fife housebuilder acquires unfinished Stewart Milne site in Perthshire
Ant-Man and the Wasp star Kathryn Newton tees off at Carnoustie at the 2024 Dunhill Links Championship
25 pictures as Hollywood legends, music heroes and sports stars tee off at the…
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones with husband Michael Douglas. Image: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times for Friday as Tayside and Fife host A-listers
2
Riverview Lodge care home
North-east Fife care home shuts weeks after operator forced to close Forfar facility
Police Scotland officer.
Police trace missing Kirkcaldy man 'safe and well' in Aviemore
Diane and Mark White appeared on The Repair Shop
Leslie Town Hall owners reveal canvas' role in their romance on The Repair Shop
Police at North Street in Lochgelly. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police cordon off Lochgelly street after man dies
The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa in St Andrews.
The Old Course Hotel: Luxury Fife hotel makes loss of more than £1m
Some of the Largo and Lundin Links families denied places at Lundin Mill Primary School Nursery.
Fife mums call for action as 14 children denied places at 'oversubscribed' Lundin Links…
3

Conversation