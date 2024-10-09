Dundee pair sentenced after Brechin hotel mayhem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pair sentenced after Brechin hotel mayhem

By Ciaran Shanks
Paul Fraser and Declan Thom
Paul Fraser (left) and Declan Thom (right) have ben sentenced.

A pair of raging thugs from Dundee who brought mayhem to a Brechin hotel during breakfast have narrowly avoided custodial sentences.

Declan Thom, 20, and Paul Fraser, 26, threw glasses and set off a fire extinguisher in the Northern Hotel as they hunted for a man Thom suspected was having an affair with his girlfriend.

The mystery man was not there and innocent guests and staff were targeted in the pair’s shocking violence

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how a worker who had undergone brain surgery and a Brechin City footballer were among those assaulted.

Hotel chaos

The duo burst into the hotel at around 10.15am and were “immediately hostile”, the court was told last month.

After they hurled abuse at guests and staff, Thom picked up a fire extinguisher and began spraying it over people.

He punched one witness, who had undergone recent brain surgery, on the head, causing swelling.

Northern Hotel, Brechin
The Northern Hotel in Brechin. Image: Google

He threw a glasses which struck a woman on the head, causing bleeding, and then-Brechin player Hamish Thomson.

The footballer dished out some summary justice to Fraser during the wild scenes in the foyer.

Thom, of Finavon Place, drove off but was stopped on the A933 and found to be more than three times the drink-drive limit.

Both men pled guilty to shouting, challenging people to fight, throwing glasses at the floor and wall, discharging a fire extinguisher and struggling violently with members of the public at the hotel on Clerk Street, on April 23 2023.

Thom caused injury by throwing a glass and Fraser, of Harefield Road, admitted throwing glasses at Mr Thomson, injuring him and struggling with him.

Thom assaulted a member of staff and drove with excess alcohol (72mics/ 22).

Life turned around

Solicitor Jane Caird outlined Thom’s traumatic childhood – exacerbated by the death of his father when he was 14 – as well as his diagnosis with ADHD and ODD.

She said her client had been engaging well with a community payback order for a previous baseball bat attack and has managed to turn his life around following an “intervention” by family members.

“He sought part-time employment and does now have a job offer.

“He has been taking his medication on a regular basis and has come away from a negative peer group.

“He understands these are very serious matters and takes full responsibility.”

Ms Caird said Thom would benefit from a “robust” community disposal in order to properly rehabilitate him.

‘Tough luck’

Fraser’s solicitor, Doug McConnell, said his client’s comments in his social work report “shined of immaturity”.

After Fraser complained of being beaten up by Mr Thomson, Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith replied: “If somebody such as him came in, behaved in that way, tough luck if he got punched repeatedly in the face and stamped on.”

Sheriff Niven-Smith said greater culpability for the chaos fell on Fraser’s shoulders because he did not try to prevent Thom from going to the hotel – Thom was at Fraser’s home several hours earlier for “emotional support”, Fraser is older Thom more vulnerable.

Mr McConnell said: “He is somebody that despite his own difficulties with schooling, with mental health issues, he’s moved his life on.

“He’s now a father. He was not at the birth as he was remanded in custody.”

Prison avoided

Sheriff Niven-Smith said, with “great hesitation and reservation”, he would make the pair subject to community payback orders.

Thom was placed on supervision for two years and made subject to a restriction of liberty order, keeping him indoors between 7pm and 7am for 12 months.

He must also engage with the Mentoring for Men programme and was banned from driving for 12 months.

Fraser is subject to 12 months of supervision and must perform 300 hours of unpaid work.

Mr Thomson is also due £750 compensation from Fraser.

