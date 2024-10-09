Openreach van overturns in crash at busy Kirkcaldy junction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Openreach van overturns in crash at busy Kirkcaldy junction

A black Peugeot was also badly damaged in the crash. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Openreach van on its side on Loughborough Road, at the junction with St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy.
Police were called to the crash. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

A van overturned in a two-vehicle crash at a busy junction in Kirkcaldy.

Images posted on social media showed the Openreach van on its side on Loughborough Road, at the junction with St Clair Street.

A black Peugeot car was also badly damaged in the crash.

Police were called to the incident.

Traffic building on St Clair Street after the crash. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

Openreach confirmed that the driver of the van did not require hospital treatment and is “resting at home”.

A spokesperson said: “One of our drivers was involved in a road accident in Kirkcaldy this morning.

“He was checked over by a paramedic at the scene and didn’t require hospital treatment, but he’s shaken and is resting at home.

“Police are investigating what happened, and we’d like to thank all the emergency workers for their swift response and care.”

A car was also badly damaged. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50am on Wednesday, 9 October, 2024, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Loughborough Road, Kirkcaldy.

“Recovery was arranged.”

More from Fife

Dapo Mebude during his debut for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. against Airdrie.
Dunfermline new boy Dapo Mebude describes horrors of car crash and coma as he…
Drew Park is concerned by the number of accidents on the B939 near Blebo Craigs
Council 'rejecting' potential tragedy warnings over north east Fife accident blackspot
6
Competition launched to find Fife's filthiest car
Business owner launches competition to find Fife's filthiest car
Scotscraig Golf Club in Tayport.
EXCLUSIVE: Historic Fife golf course faces crossroads membership vote on its future
suspected gas leak Newmills
Emergency services at suspected gas leak in Fife village
Vehicles in Guardbridge held up by roadworks
Guardbridge 'gridlocked' in all directions due to roadworks
2
Police at Co-op on Lauder Road in Kirkcaldy. Image: fifejammerlocations.com
Woman, 39, charged after 'theft and disturbance' at Kirkcaldy Co-op
Police Scotland officer.
Missing Fife girl, 12, traced 'safe and well'
Anstruther armed police incident
Sex offender in court after Fife siege
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Historical Fife child abuser forced victim to perform sex act in sleeping bag

Conversation