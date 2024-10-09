Openreach van overturns in crash at busy Kirkcaldy junction

A van overturned in a two-vehicle crash at a busy junction in Kirkcaldy.

Images posted on social media showed the Openreach van on its side on Loughborough Road, at the junction with St Clair Street.

A black Peugeot car was also badly damaged in the crash.

Police were called to the incident.

Openreach confirmed that the driver of the van did not require hospital treatment and is “resting at home”.

A spokesperson said: “One of our drivers was involved in a road accident in Kirkcaldy this morning.

“He was checked over by a paramedic at the scene and didn’t require hospital treatment, but he’s shaken and is resting at home.

“Police are investigating what happened, and we’d like to thank all the emergency workers for their swift response and care.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50am on Wednesday, 9 October, 2024, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Loughborough Road, Kirkcaldy.

“Recovery was arranged.”