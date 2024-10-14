Domestic abuser’s ‘stick your court up your a**e’ tirade at Dundee sheriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Domestic abuser’s ‘stick your court up your a**e’ tirade at Dundee sheriff

Christopher Walker will face contempt proceedings after his videolink rant at Dundee Sheriff Court.

By Gordon Currie
Christopher Walker
Christopher Walker. Image: Facebook

A domestic abuser has been ordered to appear before a sheriff after telling him: “You can stick your court up your a**e, you f***ing daftie.”

Christopher Walker is to be brought to court to face contempt proceedings after laughing as a court heard how he abused his eight months pregnant partner.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the woman was terrified of Walker and barricaded her home with a chest of drawers when he turned up demanding entry.

The court was told she thought he would kill her if he got into her home.

She had the baby early through emergency C-section hours after Walker harangued her.

Video outburst

Walker, 37, of Dundee, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards the woman on September 14 this year.

Walker – who was attending proceedings via a prison video link – continually interrupted as fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson recounted his bullying to the court.

Sheriff Paul Brown halted proceedings to check whether Walker was aware he could be heard in the court and the accused confirmed he knew it was a two-way link.

The sheriff had to halt proceedings twice more to chastise Walker for interrupting as he sniggered along while the court heard about his vile behaviour.

When the prosecutor told the court the baby boy had been born and the victim wanted a non-harassment order put in place, Walker kicked off on screen.

He said: “Don’t be putting a non-harassment order on me when I’ve just had a child.”

Sheriff Brown stopped the court and told Walker he would be brought at a later date in person for a contempt hearing.

Walker continued: “Wow, I’m scared. Just keep picking on the man.

“Gie’s life if you want. You can stick your court up your a**e, you f***ing daftie.”

He stood up and walked off.

Sentence was deferred, along with contempt proceedings and consideration of a non-harassment order.

Gave birth that night

The court heard the pair had been in a relationship for 18 months when he turned up at her home, where she was alone, on September 14.

She tried to hide from him but he spotted her looking out the window when she thought he had left and started shouting, calling her names and and kicking and banging.

Ms Wilkinson said: “She grabbed a heavy chest of drawers and placed it against the door.

“She was petrified and felt that if the accused was to get into the property he would have killed her.

“Due to being heavily pregnant, she was also worried for the safety of her unborn child.

“He pushed the door open slightly. He tried to move the barricade to get in.”

Police arrived and found the victim in a highly distressed state.

When they returned to the property to check on her welfare, they discovered the baby had been born prematurely later in the same evening.

Walker also admitted assaulting a stranger in the city’s Cotton Road on September 26 and having cocaine at Ninewells Hospital on January 26.

