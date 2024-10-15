Pervert caught performing solo sex act in Perth park told police ‘I’ve got itchy boils’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pervert caught performing solo sex act in Perth park told police ‘I’ve got itchy boils’

Grubby Colin Grieve was spotted in broad daylight with his hands down his shorts at the city's North Inch.

By Jamie Buchan
Colin Grieve admitted public indecency when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A pervert who performed a solo sex act at a Perth park in front of three children told police: “I’ve got itchy boils.”

Grubby Colin Grieve was spotted in broad daylight with his hands down his shorts at the city’s North Inch.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 42-year-old was challenged by mums who were at the park with their children aged 11, nine and three.

When questioned by police, he claimed he was scratching himself after a recent shave.

Grieve, of Primrose Crescent, Perth, admitted a charge of public indecency on April 22 2020 – just days into the first lockdown.

He was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced next month.

Markings on shorts

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton told the court: “The complainers – two women and three children – were at the park for exercise during lockdown.

“At about 3pm, one of the women became aware of the accused, a short distance away from them.

“She saw him reaching into his pants with his right hand. He was described as ‘rubbing himself.'”

Colin Grieve was observed indulging in solo sex act in Perth’s North Inch.

The fiscal depute said Grieve was later seen “vigorously” moving his hand inside his shorts while looking in the direction of another woman and her two young sons.

“Having formed the opinion that he was masturbating, the complainers spoke to the accused.”

He still had his hands down the front of his shorts, as they approached him.

The historic North Inch park, Perth

“Police were contacted and arrived at about 3.26pm,” said Mr Hamilton.

“They observed red markings on the crotch area of the accused’s shorts.

“When police told him the reason for their attendance, without prompting he told them: ‘I recently shaved and I’ve got itchy boils.’

“He was formally arrested, cautioned and charged.”

Grieve pled guilty to public indecency by masturbating or simulating masturbation in front of two women and three children.

Solicitor John McLaughlin said that background reports would be required before sentencing.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Grieve: “I need to defer sentence for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.”

She confirmed that he would be placed on the sex offenders register in the interim.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

