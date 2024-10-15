Pervert caught performing solo sex act in Perth park told police ‘I’ve got itchy boils’

A pervert who performed a solo sex act at a Perth park in front of three children told police: “I’ve got itchy boils.”

Grubby Colin Grieve was spotted in broad daylight with his hands down his shorts at the city’s North Inch.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 42-year-old was challenged by mums who were at the park with their children aged 11, nine and three.

When questioned by police, he claimed he was scratching himself after a recent shave.

Grieve, of Primrose Crescent, Perth, admitted a charge of public indecency on April 22 2020 – just days into the first lockdown.

He was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced next month.

Markings on shorts

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton told the court: “The complainers – two women and three children – were at the park for exercise during lockdown.

“At about 3pm, one of the women became aware of the accused, a short distance away from them.

“She saw him reaching into his pants with his right hand. He was described as ‘rubbing himself.'”

The fiscal depute said Grieve was later seen “vigorously” moving his hand inside his shorts while looking in the direction of another woman and her two young sons.

“Having formed the opinion that he was masturbating, the complainers spoke to the accused.”

He still had his hands down the front of his shorts, as they approached him.

“Police were contacted and arrived at about 3.26pm,” said Mr Hamilton.

“They observed red markings on the crotch area of the accused’s shorts.

“When police told him the reason for their attendance, without prompting he told them: ‘I recently shaved and I’ve got itchy boils.’

“He was formally arrested, cautioned and charged.”

Grieve pled guilty to public indecency by masturbating or simulating masturbation in front of two women and three children.

Solicitor John McLaughlin said that background reports would be required before sentencing.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Grieve: “I need to defer sentence for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.”

She confirmed that he would be placed on the sex offenders register in the interim.

