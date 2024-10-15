Angus Planning Ahead: Arbroath caravan park leisure complex revamp and Glamis pub comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Planning Ahead: Arbroath caravan park leisure complex revamp and Glamis pub comeback

Welcome to Planning Ahead, the regular round-up of planning approvals and applications around Angus.

By Graham Brown
A new-look leisure complex is to be developed at Red Lion caravan park in Arbroath. Image: Andrew Black Design
A new-look leisure complex is to be developed at Red Lion caravan park in Arbroath. Image: Andrew Black Design

Red Lion caravan park in Arbroath has won permission for an expansion and revamp of its leisure complex.

The building which used to house the popular site’s swimming pool will be upgraded inside and out.

The pool, closed in 2023 due to rising energy costs, will be removed.

And it will be replaced with a children’s soft play area and mini-golf inside the new-look leisure building.

The remodelling will also include new restaurant and bar areas, a café and function suite.

Owner Perthshire Caravans wants to broaden the site’s appeal by opening the amenities to the public in the evening.

The leisure complex application was given the go ahead under delegated powers.

Red Lion caravan park in Arbroath planning permission for new lesiure centre.
The Red Lion leisure centre is to be remodelled and expanded. Image: Andrew Black Design

Planning officials welcomed the redesign and expansion.

They said: “Proposals to modernise the external appearance with a mix of stone, zinc cladding and render are welcomed.

“They will improve the appearance of the building and the wider caravan park and the works may help to enhance the visitor experience.”

Councillors recently granted Red Lion an extension to the Dundee Road site.

A further 25 caravans will be added on land which was previously a playpark.

The application was approved despite a number of objections, including one from neighbouring Hospitalfield Arts Centre.

Strathmore Arms at Glamis coming back into use

Strathmore Estates has received the go-ahead for changes to bring the historic village hotel back into use.

The Strathmore Arms has been empty since the pandemic.

Many visitors enjoyed a meal there after touring nearby Glamis Castle.

The two-storey building in The Square dates back to the 18th century. It is B-listed and part of the Glamis conservation area.

Redevelopment plans include replacing a number of windows and increasing the size of other window openings.

Internally the design includes a larger bar area, refurbishment of the existing kitchen.

There are also plans for a new outdoor seating area at the rear of the hotel.

Planning and listed building applications were approved under delegated powers.

“The property is currently not operational, however it is a long-established hospitality facility,” said planning officials.

“The application does not seek change of use of the building, it proposes the addition of an outdoor seating area to complement the long-standing use.”

Montrose church solar panels

A solar panel scheme for the roof of a 166-year-old A-listed Montrose Church has been granted.

St Mary’s and St Peter’s Church sits on Mid Links in the town conservation area.

The 1858 Episcopal church has an active congregation and has developed a range of energy-saving measures.

Listed building consent for two sections of solar panels has been approved under delegated powers.

St Mary's and St Peter's Church on Montrose Mid Links.
St Mary’s and St Peter’s Church sits on the historic Mid Links in Montrose. Image: Kerry Smith Architects

A line of 11 panels will be put high on the chancel roof, close to the ride. And 14 more are to be sited on the lower roof of the side chapel.

The south-facing panels are rated at 11kW.

Historic Environment Scotland supported the application.

Planners said: “Listed buildings of this nature require alteration and adaptation from time to time if they are to remain in beneficial use and the proposed interventions are well sited to avoid significant impacts.”

Green light for Ethiebeaton EV hub signs

Roadside signs for a new A92 EV charging hub have been approved.

The two non-illuminated signs are the final piece of the planning jigsaw for the site at Ethiebeaton Park, Monifieth.

Gridserve Sustainable Energy is adding the Angus site to its nationwide electric highway.

It will feature six charging bays. Plans for those were approved in April.

The EV hub will be built beside the A92 at Ethiebeaton Park. Image: Google

The hub will be created on overspill car parking space for Dobbie’s Garden Centre.

It sits beside the Ethiebeaton McDonald’s outlet, which is currently being rebuilt.

The council’s roads department had no objection to the new signs in terms of road safety.

Listed Montrose care home solar panels

A Montrose care home celebrating its 185th anniversary is to create a 50kW solar panel scheme.

Dorward House will locate seven different sections of panels on an wing which was added to the building almost 20 years ago.

None of the solar panels will go on the roof of the original B-listed building.

It was built with £10,000 donated by town merchant William Doward to create a ‘house of refuge for the poor and destitute of Montrose and Ferryden’.

Dorward House 185th anniversary.
Dorward House residents and officials held a service at the grave of William Dorward to mark the home’s 185th anniversary. Image: Supplied

The solar panels will be used to generate electricity and for water heating at the 32-bed home. It also has an eight-bed dementia care unit.

Ground mounted panels were rejected because of overshadowing and the visual impact on the Dorward House gardens.

Historic Environment Scotland did not object and the application was approved under delegated powers.

Reservoir recreation hut

A recreational hut is to be erected on the edge of an Angus reservoir.

The timber and corrugated sheet structure at Den of Ogil will be used for boating, fishing and enjoying the stunning scenery of the area.

It will be for use by the owner of the reservoir and their guests.

Den of Ogil reservoir.
Den of Ogil reservoir was sold by Scottish Water several years ago. Image: Supplied

Scottish Water offered the 20-acre reservoir and surrounding ground for sale in 2020.

Fishing there was previously leased to a Forfar-based club.

Access will be by a path from an existing car park nearby, or by boat.

The remote reservoir sits at the foot of the Angus glens north east of Kirriemuir.

Here are the links to the applications:

Arbroath caravan park leisure complex

Glamis Strathmore Arms revamp

Montrose Church solar panels

Ethiebeaton EV hub signs

Dorward House care home solar scheme

Den of Ogil hut

More from Angus & The Mearns

Proposal in Forfar.
Forfar farmers son proposes to partner with 124 straw bales
montrose rats
Pest control called in after dozens of rats spotted at Montrose petrol station
Angela Newlands before an earlier appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.
Mum cleared of Perthshire murder admits conning Angus OAPs in fake baby scam
More than 65,000 blue bins will eventually be rolled out across Angus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Angus Council defiant on blue bin lids as residents claim they won’t close properly
6
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
Care round-up: Fife home to improve and safety fears at club
An interior shot of 5 Park Avenue in Carnoustie. Image: Future Property Auctions
Carnoustie town centre restaurant premises on offer at auction for under £150k
The child was reported missing from Forfar Loch Country Park. Image: Supplied by Scottish Water
'Potential missing child' in Forfar traced safe and well
The pavilion which was home to Chillies sits on Carnoustie seafront. Image: Google Maps
Carnoustie Golf Links crush Chillies pavilion purchase rumour
Niall Jackson enjoying the aurora at Monikie. Image: Niall Jackson
Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display in Tayside and Fife
Dorward House residents and officials at the graveside ceremony. Image: Supplied
Dorward House celebrates benefactor on 185th anniversary of Montrose care home

Conversation