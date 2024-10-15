Angus Planning Ahead: Arbroath caravan park leisure complex revamp and Glamis pub comeback

Red Lion caravan park in Arbroath has won permission for an expansion and revamp of its leisure complex.

The building which used to house the popular site’s swimming pool will be upgraded inside and out.

The pool, closed in 2023 due to rising energy costs, will be removed.

And it will be replaced with a children’s soft play area and mini-golf inside the new-look leisure building.

The remodelling will also include new restaurant and bar areas, a café and function suite.

Owner Perthshire Caravans wants to broaden the site’s appeal by opening the amenities to the public in the evening.

The leisure complex application was given the go ahead under delegated powers.

Planning officials welcomed the redesign and expansion.

They said: “Proposals to modernise the external appearance with a mix of stone, zinc cladding and render are welcomed.

“They will improve the appearance of the building and the wider caravan park and the works may help to enhance the visitor experience.”

Councillors recently granted Red Lion an extension to the Dundee Road site.

A further 25 caravans will be added on land which was previously a playpark.

The application was approved despite a number of objections, including one from neighbouring Hospitalfield Arts Centre.

Strathmore Arms at Glamis coming back into use

Strathmore Estates has received the go-ahead for changes to bring the historic village hotel back into use.

The Strathmore Arms has been empty since the pandemic.

Many visitors enjoyed a meal there after touring nearby Glamis Castle.

The two-storey building in The Square dates back to the 18th century. It is B-listed and part of the Glamis conservation area.

Redevelopment plans include replacing a number of windows and increasing the size of other window openings.

Internally the design includes a larger bar area, refurbishment of the existing kitchen.

There are also plans for a new outdoor seating area at the rear of the hotel.

Planning and listed building applications were approved under delegated powers.

“The property is currently not operational, however it is a long-established hospitality facility,” said planning officials.

“The application does not seek change of use of the building, it proposes the addition of an outdoor seating area to complement the long-standing use.”

Montrose church solar panels

A solar panel scheme for the roof of a 166-year-old A-listed Montrose Church has been granted.

St Mary’s and St Peter’s Church sits on Mid Links in the town conservation area.

The 1858 Episcopal church has an active congregation and has developed a range of energy-saving measures.

Listed building consent for two sections of solar panels has been approved under delegated powers.

A line of 11 panels will be put high on the chancel roof, close to the ride. And 14 more are to be sited on the lower roof of the side chapel.

The south-facing panels are rated at 11kW.

Historic Environment Scotland supported the application.

Planners said: “Listed buildings of this nature require alteration and adaptation from time to time if they are to remain in beneficial use and the proposed interventions are well sited to avoid significant impacts.”

Green light for Ethiebeaton EV hub signs

Roadside signs for a new A92 EV charging hub have been approved.

The two non-illuminated signs are the final piece of the planning jigsaw for the site at Ethiebeaton Park, Monifieth.

Gridserve Sustainable Energy is adding the Angus site to its nationwide electric highway.

It will feature six charging bays. Plans for those were approved in April.

The hub will be created on overspill car parking space for Dobbie’s Garden Centre.

It sits beside the Ethiebeaton McDonald’s outlet, which is currently being rebuilt.

The council’s roads department had no objection to the new signs in terms of road safety.

Listed Montrose care home solar panels

A Montrose care home celebrating its 185th anniversary is to create a 50kW solar panel scheme.

Dorward House will locate seven different sections of panels on an wing which was added to the building almost 20 years ago.

None of the solar panels will go on the roof of the original B-listed building.

It was built with £10,000 donated by town merchant William Doward to create a ‘house of refuge for the poor and destitute of Montrose and Ferryden’.

The solar panels will be used to generate electricity and for water heating at the 32-bed home. It also has an eight-bed dementia care unit.

Ground mounted panels were rejected because of overshadowing and the visual impact on the Dorward House gardens.

Historic Environment Scotland did not object and the application was approved under delegated powers.



Reservoir recreation hut

A recreational hut is to be erected on the edge of an Angus reservoir.

The timber and corrugated sheet structure at Den of Ogil will be used for boating, fishing and enjoying the stunning scenery of the area.

It will be for use by the owner of the reservoir and their guests.

Scottish Water offered the 20-acre reservoir and surrounding ground for sale in 2020.

Fishing there was previously leased to a Forfar-based club.

Access will be by a path from an existing car park nearby, or by boat.

The remote reservoir sits at the foot of the Angus glens north east of Kirriemuir.

Here are the links to the applications:

Arbroath caravan park leisure complex

Glamis Strathmore Arms revamp

Montrose Church solar panels

Ethiebeaton EV hub signs

Dorward House care home solar scheme

Den of Ogil hut