Dorward House celebrates benefactor on 185th anniversary of Montrose care home

Residents of the home built through William Dorward's philanthropy laid a wreath at the grave of the former town merchant to honour his generosity.

By Graham Brown
Dorward House residents and officials at the graveside ceremony. Image: Supplied
Dorward House residents and officials at the graveside ceremony. Image: Supplied

A Montrose figure whose kindness has stood the test of time for 185 years has been remembered.

William Dorward’s surname graces the road near the town’s Mid Links and the care home which has stood proudly on it since 1838.

And residents of Dorward House paid tribute to his generosity at a wreath-laying ceremony on the important milestone.

William Dorward’s significant contribution to Montrose

Dorward was a successful merchant in the 19th century.

And in February 1838 he wrote to the Town Council offering to build a ‘house of refuge’ for the poor and destitute men, women and children of Montrose and Ferryden.

His donation was £10,000 and a few months’ later the foundation stone was laid.

Montrose care home benefactor William Dorward.
William Dorward was a successful 19th century town merchant. Image: Dorward House

The building was completed a year later and provided accommodation for 100 people.

In addition to Dorward House, the businessman also helped fund Montrose Infirmary and the Public Kitchen and the Destitute Sick Society charities.

Dorward House care home change in 1950

In 1950, as a result of changes in legislation, Dorward House was registered as a residential home for older people.

It has remained a care home since then, run by a board of trustees.

A major renovation and extension was completed in 2008 and Dorward House now has 32 en-suite rooms in the main house.

It also offers a specific dementia care unit for eight people.

And the sensory gardens were enhanced by the opening of the Jean Adam pavilion in 2016.

In recent years it was home to the lady who was then Angus’ oldest citizen, Cathy Smith of Ferryden.

Fitness fan Cathy was still able to high-kick her way into her 106th birthday celebrations in February 2022.

Graveside tribute to Dorward

Dorward’s grave in Montrose Old cemetery was the setting for a short service honouring him

It was led by the Rev. G Bruce. He was at the 150th commemoration as a director of Dorward House and continues to conduct services at the home.

Montrose Dorward House 185th anniversary tribute.
Resident Ann Wyllie reads the graveside tribute. Image: Dorward House

Former town businessman and resident Derek Addison laid a wreath. And fellow resident Ann Wyllie read a graveside tribute.

Chairperson of the trustees Jean Stevenson, HR manager Helen Nicoll and deputy manager Pam Paton also attended.

Dorward House anniversary commemoration.
Former Montrose businessman Derek Addison lays the wreath at Dorward’s grave. Image: Dorward House

“We thought it would be a fitting gesture to lay flowers at the grave of this wonderful man,” said deputy manager Pam Paton.

“This has been an exciting and worthwhile journey for all involved with Dorward House and has enabled us to provide quality residential care suitable for the 21st century.”

Conversation