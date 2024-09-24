Angus Planning Ahead: Arbroath holiday park expansion and Glens church house conversion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Planning Ahead: Arbroath holiday park expansion and Glens church house conversion

The latest round up of Angus Council planning applications and approvals.

By Graham Brown
A house conversion of Maule Memorial Church in Tarfside has been approved. Image: Voigt Architects
A house conversion of Maule Memorial Church in Tarfside has been approved. Image: Voigt Architects

An additional 25 caravans are to be added to Arbroath’s busy Red Lion holiday park.

They will be located to the north of the Dundee Road site, behind the park’s leisure centre building.

The land was previously used as a playpark.

But the application drew several objections, including one from neighbouring Hospitalfield arts centre.

Red Lion holiday park in Arbroath to expand.
A planning bid to expand Arbroath’s Red Lion caravan park has been approved. Image: Supplied

Concerns included the impact on the local environment and wildlife and noise from the extra caravans.

The area’s development standards committee unanimously approved the plan.

Forfar councillor Linda Clark said: “A well run and well situated caravan park is paramount for Scotland’s tourism.

“This one in Arbroath has been famous for many years and I’d really like to support this.”

A condition has been attached restricting the caravans to holiday use only.

Glens church to become new home

A historic kirk in a stunning Angus glens setting is to be turned into a house.

Maule Memorial is around 12 miles from Edzell at Tarfside in Glen Esk.

The B-listed church dates back to 1857.

Maule memorial church Glenesk
Maule Memorial Church at Tarfside closed in 2023. Image: Voigt Architects

The last Christmas service was held there in 2022 before being offered for sale by the Church of Scotland.

Plans show a large living area on the ground floor. The church pews will be removed and re-purposed where possible.

Glenesk church house conversion plan
The ground floor design for Maule Memorial Church. Image: Voigt Architects

It will have a master bedroom, snug and shower room on the first floor.

And a new contemporary covered entrance will be created at the front entrance.

Officers said the plans would maintain the character of the building but allow it to return to functional use. The application was approved under delegated powers.

Nine-home expansion of Ruthven village

A nine-house plan for Ruthven on the Angus/Perthshire border has been approved.

Farmer A J Lyburn’s scheme will see the demolition of and old steading just to the west of Bridgend Farmhouse.

Five houses will be built on that area of ground, south of the Kirriemuir to Alyth road.

The old steading on the approach to Ruthven will be demolished. Image: Google Maps

And another four homes will be added to ground on the opposite side of the A926.

The application was for permission in principle and detailed plans for the new houses will come forward at a later date.

There were objections from a number of villagers who said it would double the size of the hamlet.

But officials said the local plan supported new housing within the Ruthven development boundary.

Councillors added a condition which will require a bus stop/shelter to be built.

50MW Arbroath solar farm

A 50MW battery energy storage plant is to be created on farmland west of Arbroath.

Ecocel Energy will develop the site at Lochaber Farm, near Arbirlot.

It will see up to 40 containers located near a local sub-station to store energy for the grid when needed.

There were local objections increased traffic and wildlife impact.

Development standards councillors unanimously approved the project.

Kirriemuir Gairie Works demolition

The historic Gairie Works in the centre of Kirriemuir is earmarked for demolition.

The site sits opposite the Bon Scott statue on Bellies Brae.

Gairie works in Kirriemuir earmarked for demolition
Gairie Works are opposite the AC/DC Bon Scott statue in the heart of Kirrie. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Owners J&D Wilkie want to clear the unsafe buildings and create five small craft or retail units on part of the site.

They also propose a larger unit which could also be used for retail, or as storage by the long-established textile business.

An old loom shed would be converted into a house.

Gairie works in Kirriemuir
Parts of the former Gairie Works textile factory have collapsed. Image: J D Wilkie

And the firm plans to turn the lower part of the site beside the Gairie Burn into car parking.

Wilkie still employs around 180 people and is a world-leading manufacturer of industrial materials and technical textiles.

Earlier this year is expanded its US presence with the acquisition of a factory in Massachusetts.

Speckled Hen cafe conversion

A popular farm and coffee shop near Dundee is to be turned into a bespoke joinery workshop.

The Speckled Hen at Newbigging has been a hit with customers for almost 20 years.

Speckled Hen cafe at Newbigging
The Speckled Hen cafe and farm shop is to close. Image: Google

But its owners are retiring and have been unable to find someone to operate it as a going concern.

The property will now be turned into an artisanal woodworking and craft studio for bespoke joiner Phil Motion.

He currently employs three people at a base in central Dundee but says the size and location of the Angus unit will be ideal.

Golden Lion garage signs

New branding for Arbroath’s former Golden Lion Garage could bring another name to the forecourt.

Hamilton-based Park’s Motor Group has won permission to change the fascia above the Montrose Road premises to feature the Omoda and Jaecoo brands.

Golden Lion Garage in Arbroath.
An archive photo of the former Golden Lion Garage in Arbroath. Imahe: Supplied.

Those are two of the makes built by China’s largest car exporter Chery, which is targeting a UK foothold.

Park’s took over the former Mackie Motors site in 2022.

Here are the links for the Angus applications:

Red Lion caravan park expansion

Tarfside church conversion

Ruthven housing

Arbroath solar farm

Kirriemuir Gairie Works demolition

Speckled Hen cafe change

Golden Lion Garage signs

More from Angus & The Mearns

Serena Cowdy and Brian Boyd's administration departures have left the SNP with minority control of Angus Council. Image: Angus Council/DC Thomson
How Serena Cowdy's SNP exit will change the shape of Angus Council's chamber
Ross Russell welding the new Bell Rock walkway. Image: Rob Ionides/Northern Lighthouse Board
VIDEO: Why a helicopter has been buzzing around the Bell Rock lighthouse off Arbroath
Angus House, Forfar
Forfar police move into Angus Council HQ after closure of station
The site sits close to the access road for Longparke Farm Shop. Image: Google Street View
Plans for new Dundee care home near Dobbies garden centre
An Ember bus in Dundee.
Bus operator Ember launches new route with stops in Dundee and Angus
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.
Eljamel inquiry spin doctor role created and salary revealed ahead of NHS Tayside surgeon…
2
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
7 things NHS Tayside forced to say sorry for in past two years
7
Ambulance at Strathmore Rugby Club
Mum of Dunfermline teen injured at Forfar rugby match praises emergency response
The crowds showed up in their masses to see the new facility. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Take a first look inside Monifieth's new £2.3m community hub
Jon Attenborough and guide dog Sam being presented with awards by the SPFL’s Molly Hyde after Saturday’s match.
Partially sighted Dundee United fan and guide dog visit every SPFL stadium
3

Conversation