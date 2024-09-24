Angus Planning Ahead: Arbroath holiday park expansion and Glens church house conversion

An additional 25 caravans are to be added to Arbroath’s busy Red Lion holiday park.

They will be located to the north of the Dundee Road site, behind the park’s leisure centre building.

The land was previously used as a playpark.

But the application drew several objections, including one from neighbouring Hospitalfield arts centre.

Concerns included the impact on the local environment and wildlife and noise from the extra caravans.

The area’s development standards committee unanimously approved the plan.

Forfar councillor Linda Clark said: “A well run and well situated caravan park is paramount for Scotland’s tourism.

“This one in Arbroath has been famous for many years and I’d really like to support this.”

A condition has been attached restricting the caravans to holiday use only.

Glens church to become new home

A historic kirk in a stunning Angus glens setting is to be turned into a house.

Maule Memorial is around 12 miles from Edzell at Tarfside in Glen Esk.

The B-listed church dates back to 1857.

The last Christmas service was held there in 2022 before being offered for sale by the Church of Scotland.

Plans show a large living area on the ground floor. The church pews will be removed and re-purposed where possible.

It will have a master bedroom, snug and shower room on the first floor.

And a new contemporary covered entrance will be created at the front entrance.

Officers said the plans would maintain the character of the building but allow it to return to functional use. The application was approved under delegated powers.

Nine-home expansion of Ruthven village

A nine-house plan for Ruthven on the Angus/Perthshire border has been approved.

Farmer A J Lyburn’s scheme will see the demolition of and old steading just to the west of Bridgend Farmhouse.

Five houses will be built on that area of ground, south of the Kirriemuir to Alyth road.

And another four homes will be added to ground on the opposite side of the A926.

The application was for permission in principle and detailed plans for the new houses will come forward at a later date.

There were objections from a number of villagers who said it would double the size of the hamlet.

But officials said the local plan supported new housing within the Ruthven development boundary.

Councillors added a condition which will require a bus stop/shelter to be built.

50MW Arbroath solar farm

A 50MW battery energy storage plant is to be created on farmland west of Arbroath.

Ecocel Energy will develop the site at Lochaber Farm, near Arbirlot.

It will see up to 40 containers located near a local sub-station to store energy for the grid when needed.

There were local objections increased traffic and wildlife impact.

Development standards councillors unanimously approved the project.

Kirriemuir Gairie Works demolition

The historic Gairie Works in the centre of Kirriemuir is earmarked for demolition.

The site sits opposite the Bon Scott statue on Bellies Brae.

Owners J&D Wilkie want to clear the unsafe buildings and create five small craft or retail units on part of the site.

They also propose a larger unit which could also be used for retail, or as storage by the long-established textile business.

An old loom shed would be converted into a house.

And the firm plans to turn the lower part of the site beside the Gairie Burn into car parking.

Wilkie still employs around 180 people and is a world-leading manufacturer of industrial materials and technical textiles.

Earlier this year is expanded its US presence with the acquisition of a factory in Massachusetts.

Speckled Hen cafe conversion

A popular farm and coffee shop near Dundee is to be turned into a bespoke joinery workshop.

The Speckled Hen at Newbigging has been a hit with customers for almost 20 years.

But its owners are retiring and have been unable to find someone to operate it as a going concern.

The property will now be turned into an artisanal woodworking and craft studio for bespoke joiner Phil Motion.

He currently employs three people at a base in central Dundee but says the size and location of the Angus unit will be ideal.

Golden Lion garage signs

New branding for Arbroath’s former Golden Lion Garage could bring another name to the forecourt.

Hamilton-based Park’s Motor Group has won permission to change the fascia above the Montrose Road premises to feature the Omoda and Jaecoo brands.

Those are two of the makes built by China’s largest car exporter Chery, which is targeting a UK foothold.

Park’s took over the former Mackie Motors site in 2022.

