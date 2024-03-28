50MW battery storage plant bid for farmland near Arbroath Royal Marines base

A planning proposal for an energy storage site close to the home of 45 Commando Royal Marines near Arbroath has been submitted to Angus Council.

The Lochaber Farm development would lie between the A933 road to Brechin and the B9127 towards Arbirlot.

Applicants Ecocel Energy want to site up to 40 battery containers on the site.

It would have an energy capacity of 49.9MW.

Each container would be 15 metres long and around 2.5m in height.

The site has been chosen due to its close proximity to an electricity substation around a kilometre to the south-east.

An underground cable connection would run from the storage plant to the substation.

Battery energy site landscaping

Ecocel Energy propose a 2.5m bund around the site to screen the battery containers.

And a 10-m wide planting belt of native trees would straddle the bund.

The applicants’ submission states: “RM Condor with its large sheds, hangars, accommodation blocks and distinctive tower is a local landmark which contributes ‘industrial’ characteristics to the area.

“The theme is echoed by the industrial estates at Kirkton to the east and Hospitalfield to the south and the logistics depot at Swirlburn to the north.”

And they highlight an existing battery energy storage system on the north edge of Arbroath, close to the substation.

“Bearing in mind the proposed height of the battery units is 2.6m, the control shed 3m and the projected tree height at ten years should be at least 4m, the screening effect by this time would be fully effective, even in winter,” they add.

“There would be no notable residual landscape effects resulting from the proposed development.”

Angus planners will consider the proposal in due course.

A number of battery plants across Angus have been consented or are under consideration.

Those include the most recent approval for another 49.9MW site at Balwyllo, near Montrose.