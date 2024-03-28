50MW battery storage plant bid for farmland near Arbroath Royal Marines base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

50MW battery storage plant bid for farmland near Arbroath Royal Marines base

The Lochaber Farm energy development near Arbirlot would sit south west of the Condor home of 45 Commando.

By Graham Brown
How the Lochaber Farm site near Arbirlot would look. Image: Supplied
How the Lochaber Farm site near Arbirlot would look. Image: Supplied

A planning proposal for an energy storage site close to the home of 45 Commando Royal Marines near Arbroath has been submitted to Angus Council.

The Lochaber Farm development would lie between the A933 road to Brechin and the B9127 towards Arbirlot.

Applicants Ecocel Energy want to site up to 40 battery containers on the site.

It would have an energy capacity of 49.9MW.

Each container would be 15 metres long and around 2.5m in height.

The site has been chosen due to its close proximity to an electricity substation around a kilometre to the south-east.

An underground cable connection would run from the storage plant to the substation.

Battery energy site landscaping

Ecocel Energy propose a 2.5m bund around the site to screen the battery containers.

And a 10-m wide planting belt of native trees would straddle the bund.

The applicants’ submission states: “RM Condor with its large sheds, hangars, accommodation blocks and distinctive tower is a local landmark which contributes ‘industrial’ characteristics to the area.

“The theme is echoed by the industrial estates at Kirkton to the east and Hospitalfield to the south and the logistics depot at Swirlburn to the north.”

And they highlight an existing battery energy storage system on the north edge of Arbroath, close to the substation.

Arbroath battery energy storage application.
A site graphic looking north towards RM Condor. Image: Supplied

“Bearing in mind the proposed height of the battery units is 2.6m, the control shed 3m and the projected tree height at ten years should be at least 4m, the screening effect by this time would be fully effective, even in winter,” they add.

“There would be no notable residual landscape effects resulting from the proposed development.”

Angus planners will consider the proposal in due course.

A number of battery plants across Angus have been consented or are under consideration.

Those include the most recent approval for another 49.9MW site at Balwyllo, near Montrose.

