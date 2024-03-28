St Andrews University bus discount saves students and staff £1m

A St Andrews discount bus deal saved university students and staff £1 million in just 13 months.

Hundreds of people have taken advantage of the tie-up between the university and Stagecoach, which offers 75% off journeys across the east of Scotland.

The initiative is the first of its kind in the country and has been shortlisted for several awards.

It was introduced in November 2022 as part of a host of measures to help students and staff with the cost of living.

However, it is also helping to drive down the university’s carbon footprint by taking cars off the road.

The £1m savings milestone has been hailed as very significant by St Andrews Principal, Dame Sally Mapstone.

And it has proved so successful, a second bus operator is now on board.

St Andrews University staff now ditching cars for bus

Professor Mapstone said: “Our partnership with Stagecoach provides tangible financial support to to staff and students and demonstrates the university’s commitment to social responsibility.

“We have also joined forces with local bus operator Moffat and Williamson to further drive down the university’s carbon footprint.”

The discount scheme is advertised on the side of buses throughout north east Fife and Tayside.

And a number of university staff have now ditched their own transport to become regular bus users.

One of them is procurement assistant David Dorrington, who has swapped his motorbike for the bus.

And he described the scheme as invaluable.

“As a new homeowner having to budget carefully, it’s made a major contribution to my quality of life,” he said.

How does the discount bus scheme work?

In its first year, the discount bus scheme saw St Andrews University pay half the costs.

Stagecoach invested 25%, with passengers paying the other 25%.

However, the split between the university and the bus firm is now equal, with the 75% discount remaining for students and staff.

The scheme is open to anyone at the university over the age of 22 and those not eligible for the Scottish Government’s free bus travel.

Stagecoach East Scotland commercial director Sarah Elliott said the company was “immensely proud” of the partnership.

“It’s fantastic to see so many staff and students benefit,” she said.