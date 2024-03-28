St Andrews University bus discount saves students and staff £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews University bus discount saves students and staff £1m

The scheme is the first of its kind in the country and has been shortlisted for several awards.

By Claire Warrender
Students and staff are ditching cars for the bus thanks to a discount scheme.
Students and staff are ditching cars for the bus thanks to a discount scheme. Image: St Andrews University.

A St Andrews discount bus deal saved university students and staff £1 million in just 13 months.

Hundreds of people have taken advantage of the tie-up between the university and Stagecoach, which offers 75% off journeys across the east of Scotland.

The initiative is the first of its kind in the country and has been shortlisted for several awards.

St Andrews discount bus scheme saves £1m
The St Andrews discount bus scheme has saved users £1m. Image: Supplied by St Andrews University.

It was introduced in November 2022 as part of a host of measures to help students and staff with the cost of living.

However, it is also helping to drive down the university’s carbon footprint by taking cars off the road.

The £1m savings milestone has been hailed as very significant by St Andrews Principal, Dame Sally Mapstone.

And it has proved so successful, a second bus operator is now on board.

St Andrews University staff now ditching cars for bus

Professor Mapstone said: “Our partnership with Stagecoach provides tangible financial support to  to staff and students and demonstrates the university’s commitment to social responsibility.

“We have also joined forces with local bus operator Moffat and Williamson to further drive down the university’s carbon footprint.”

The discount scheme is advertised on the side of buses throughout north east Fife and Tayside.

An advert on the side of a bus to encourage staff and students to get on board. Image: Supplied by St Andrews University.

And a number of university staff have now ditched their own transport to become regular bus users.

One of them is procurement assistant David Dorrington, who has swapped his motorbike for the bus.

And he described the scheme as invaluable.

“As a new homeowner having to budget carefully, it’s made a major contribution to my quality of life,” he said.

How does the discount bus scheme work?

In its first year, the discount bus scheme saw St Andrews University pay half the costs.

Stagecoach invested 25%, with passengers paying the other 25%.

However, the split between the university and the bus firm is now equal, with the 75% discount remaining for students and staff.

The scheme is open to anyone at the university over the age of 22 and those not eligible for the Scottish Government’s free bus travel.

Stagecoach East Scotland commercial director Sarah Elliott said the company was “immensely proud” of the partnership.

“It’s fantastic to see so many staff and students benefit,” she said.

Conversation