IN PICTURES: Glamis Castle at its late summer best for open-air Proms

Glamis Proms served up a treat for music lovers as the event made its comeback in the grounds of the historic castle.

And the Angus weather played its part with clear skies gracing Saturday night’s proceedings.

The late Queen Mother’s childhood home provided a spectacular stage for the first Prom in six years.

David Christie of the Scottish Pops Orchestra led the successful return.

He has previously performed in the Proms, first staged at Glamis 30 years ago.

Many guests brought picnics to enjoy on the Glamis lawn.

And it featured the new addition of the First Stage before the main orchestra performance.

The Gordon School of Dancing from Montrose and Dollar Academy Pipe Band thrilled the large audience.

They also enjoyed the debut of the Glamis Proms Chorus and the talent of Tayside’s Sign It Sing It Makaton choir.

There was even an impromptu fly-past from a passing RAF plane.

And the Scottish Pops Orchestra programme took on a distinctly Scottish flavour.

It performed arrangements of Ae Find Kiss, Loch Lomond and Caledonia before a spectacular, full company finale of Highland Cathedral.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the Glamis Proms atmosphere.