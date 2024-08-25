IN PICTURES: Glamis Castle at its late summer best for open-air Proms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Glamis Castle at its late summer best for open-air Proms

The Glamis Proms returned to the lawn of the Angus landmark after a six-year gap for an evening of music and dance.

Glamis Proms enjoyed a fine summer evening for the return of the popular event. Image: Paul Reid
Glamis Proms enjoyed a fine summer evening for the return of the popular event. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Glamis Proms served up a treat for music lovers as the event made its comeback in the grounds of the historic castle.

And the Angus weather played its part with clear skies gracing Saturday night’s proceedings.

The late Queen Mother’s childhood home provided a spectacular stage for the first Prom in six years.

David Christie of the Scottish Pops Orchestra led the successful return.

He has previously performed in the Proms, first staged at Glamis 30 years ago.

Many guests brought picnics to enjoy on the Glamis lawn.

Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
Dollar Academy Pipe Band deliver a stirring opening to the Proms.

And it featured the new addition of the First Stage before the main orchestra performance.

The Gordon School of Dancing from Montrose and Dollar Academy Pipe Band thrilled the large audience.

They also enjoyed the debut of the Glamis Proms Chorus and the talent of Tayside’s Sign It Sing It Makaton choir.

There was even an impromptu fly-past from a passing RAF plane.

And the Scottish Pops Orchestra programme took on a distinctly Scottish flavour.

It performed arrangements of Ae Find Kiss, Loch Lomond and Caledonia before a spectacular, full company finale of Highland Cathedral.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the Glamis Proms atmosphere.

Glamis Proms back at the historic Angus castle after a six-year absence.
Taking in the entertainment on the Glamis stage.
Glamis Proms back at the historic Angus castle after a six-year absence.
Two young members of Dollar Academy Pipe Band relax after opening the Glamis Proms.
Glamis Proms back at the historic Angus castle after a six-year absence.
Cheers!
Glamis Proms back at the historic Angus castle after a six-year absence.
A stunning backdrop for the Gordon School of Dancing.
Glamis Proms back at the historic Angus castle after a six-year absence.
Music, food and fun at Glamis.
Glamis Proms back at the historic Angus castle after a six-year absence.
Sweet music rings out in the Glamis evening.
Glamis Proms back at the historic Angus castle after a six-year absence.
Highland dancers thrill the crowd.
Glamis Proms back at the historic Angus castle after a six-year absence.
Proms picnic.
Glamis Proms back at the historic Angus castle after a six-year absence.
Picture perfect setting.
Glamis Proms back at the historic Angus castle after a six-year absence.
Compere Joe Wishart introduces the young dancers.
Glamis Proms back at the historic Angus castle after a six-year absence.
Theo Miranda of Dundee Youth Music Theatre performs.
Theo Miranda who landed the title role in Dundee Youth Music Theatre's
The lions of Glamis watch over proceedings.
Glamis open-air Proms returns after an absence of six years.
A rousing reception.
Glamis Castle open-air Proms on the lawn of the historic landmark.
Friends Victor Janssen, Lynne Janssen, Lyn Kemdall and Willie Halley raise a glass to the Proms.
Glamis Castle open-air proms held at the ancient Angus landmark.
The Glamis Proms Chorus perform for the first time.
Glamis Castle open-air proms held at the ancient Angus landmark.
Enthusiastic applause from the crowd.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
Singer Matthew Tomlinson from Montrose on stage.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
The Scottish Pops Orchestra perform.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
Forfar’s Lizzy McDonald sings for the Prom crowd.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
Colourful compere Joe Wishart.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
Good music and fine wine.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
Catching a shot of the Proms.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
Dollar Academy Pipe Band.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
The orchestra prepares to strike up.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
Compere Joe Wishart with visitors Elizabeth Tosh, Margaret Stark and Judy Cochrane.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
A historic backdrop for the young dancers.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
Proms performance from the Scottish Pops Orchestra.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
A fun evening for friends.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
Young members of the Gordon School of Dancing.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
Well prepared for the late evening at Glamis.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
The Union Jack flies above Glamis.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
Sharing a giggle.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
Concentration from a tenor drummer in the Dollar Academy Pipe Band.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
Enjoying the event.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
A round of applause.
Glamis Proms returns to the ancient Angus landmark after a six-year gap.
A spring in the step of the dancers.

Conversation